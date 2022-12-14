Once upon a time, I had a daughter. Her name was Hannah. Long story short, Hannah lived her entire 14-1/2 months in intensive care units and died in my arms.
The loss of my baby girl made for some difficult holiday seasons. Not just the Christmas holiday season, but all holiday seasons. The thing about grief is that you never know when it's going to hit you — or how hard — or for how long.
Mother's Day, historically, has been a difficult day for me. Hannah's birthday is hit or miss. The nights surrounding the day Hannah died are often filled with nightmares and a lack of sleep.
For me, Christmas remains a holiday full of joy. Hannah lived for one Christmas season. It was the best period of her short life — the only season that there was legitimate hope that she would be OK. It was a happy season, despite the hospital, and when the Christmas season comes around, I can't help but remember how happy it truly was.
While joyful for me, I can fully grasp why it isn't for many others. Holidays and grief just happen to go hand-in-hand. I can understand why people dread the holidays after suffering loss, despite having actual experiences that are quite different from one another.
I have found that in recent years, society as a whole is more conscientious of the realities of holiday grief; however, that understanding is often reserved for loss due to death.
Grief is very real for other types of loss, which is often lost in the shuffle. Divorce can lead to grief. The fracturing and loss of friendships can also lead to grief. Even the loss of a job can result in feelings of grief.
Once, I had two step-daughters. Now I don't. There isn't a day that goes by that I don't think about them. There isn't a birthday or holiday that I don't see something that I would have gotten for them. There are memories and tears as I watch them grow up on their moms' social media while keeping my distance. There is grief, but they are certainly alive and well.
My best friend from high school lives in Washington. We celebrated plenty of holidays together in the Hillcrest dorms over two years. Sometimes I experience grief (or guilt) when I remember those times, simply because I hadn't spoken with her in a while. (I do admit, it is a good reminder to reach out to her, though!)
Everyone has struggles, whether it be around the holiday season or not. Just because I'm not struggling during this holiday season, doesn't mean that I can't be sensitive to those who are. It also doesn't mean that I have to damper my joy.
When I am struggling, take Mother's Day for example, I don't berate people for wishing me a Happy Mother's Day. I simply thank them and move along. I can be sad without deflecting my sadness upon others. Everyone who wishes to, can and should enjoy their holidays.
This holiday season, you may see me walking around with an obnoxious Santa hat on, complete with antlers, or wearing a wild Christmas dress or sweater — that is me enjoying my holiday. I may wish you a "Merry Christmas" or a "Happy Holidays" — that is also me enjoying myself.
Remember: Enjoying yourself respectfully isn't being insensitive to those who are struggling. After all, you simply don't know what you don't know.
What is disrespectful is knowing someone is struggling and shoving the holidays in their face or insisting that they "get over it" and adopt a false sense of holiday cheer.
To those struggling this holiday season, I'm sorry for your grief — wherever it stems from. I hope that the pebbles of positivity and happier memories you hold close to your heart sustain you during this difficult time. I wish for happiness ahead.