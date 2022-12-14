Once upon a time, I had a daughter. Her name was Hannah. Long story short, Hannah lived her entire 14-1/2 months in intensive care units and died in my arms. 



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?