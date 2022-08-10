For my entire adult life, I have been infatuated with sailboats. There is something so serene about seeing white sails against a blue sky with a few puffy clouds floating in the background.
While I would love to learn how to sail, I have yet to even set foot on a sailboat. Considering where I live, plus the fact that my grandparents live right off of a marina in Wisconsin, I really should find a way to make that happen soon!
Eventually, I hope to hop on a sailboat and spend some time on the sea between the various Greek Isles; but that is a dream for another day!
I also find that I am very captivated by the Middle Ages. I’m not one to binge a show on Netflix or sit in front of a TV at all; but if I am, I’ll likely being watching something that involves empires and big wooden ships — or “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies.
Last week, I had the opportunity to get up close to some of those big wooden ships that I find so fascinating at Festival of Sail in Two Harbors (also known as the Tall Ships Festival).
As I sat on the shore of Lake Superior, eating crab cakes and rice full of shrimp, baby octopus, mussels and crawfish from a food vendor, sails appeared in the distance. I, along with the rest of the crowd, gravitated toward to pier to get a closer look.
Multiple big wooden ships, sailboats, kayaks and other various watercraft started moving in to dock at the pier, or perhaps to get a closer look at other vessels.
I had the opportunity to see an incredible number of sailboats gathered on Lake Superior the evening prior, as apparently it is a regular Wednesday tradition for sailboats to, well, set sail! While I was still excited to see them closer, as I was permitted to journey out onto the pier, it was the big wooden ships — pirate-style ... Viking-style — that captured my awe.
What I saw from a distance was both larger and smaller than what I saw up close, all at the same time. The masts are so tall and the sails are so big — but the ship itself was much shorter and narrower than I thought it would be at first sight.
Regardless, what I really wanted to do was climb aboard, but the U.S. Coast Guard had to clear the breakwater and the pier had to be abandoned. They do sell tickets to board the ships and go on a bit of a sailing adventure, but that wasn’t in the cards for me last week. (Rest assured, it has been added to my bucket list!)
Like most festivals, there were a variety of vendors peddling their wares. There was live music and plenty of interesting people watching to occur. I especially liked the intricate pirate costumes that were spotted here and there. I wasn’t expecting to see the world’s largest inflatable duck, but I did!
However, the most interesting thing that happened when the ships came sailing in, happened both before and after I was at the festival. A gentleman in a tan shirt with a ponytail was eating dinner at the table next to my husband and I on Wednesday night. On Thursday, he was at the festival. On Friday night, he ate dinner at the same restaurant that we did in Duluth ... three very different locations, the same man. It became a bit of a joke, with greetings floating back and forth when it was all said and done. It’s funny how those things happen!
I will share some photos from the festival in the newsletter later this week. If you are interested in our free newsletter, head over to fergusfallsjournal.com/newsletters/ and click on the Daily Headlines option. (While you’re there, sign up for our other free newsletters, as well!)