I used to work near the first Newseum in Rosslyn, Virginia, and paid to enter a few times for the full tour. Even a free visit to the lobby was nice — huge front pages from over the world played on TV screens, and the walls bore newspaper names and mottos from across the country. Alas, the Newseum closed at the end of 2019, after losing too much money to continue. It sold its building and is looking for a new home.
The Newseum also had a courtyard with a glass memorial to numerous journalists who fell in the line of duty — not just war correspondents, but also journalists killed by the powerful. Free press is not universal. In its re-dedication in 2019, dozens more names were added, including Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi-American journalist brutally slain on the order of the Saudi prince Mohammed Bin-Sultan (MBS), and Daphne Caruna Galizia, the Maltese journalist who died by a car bomb after she led the Panama Papers investigation. Daphne’s work continues at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ.org.)
In that courtyard there was also history I could touch— large 12-foot chunks of the 8-foot-tall Berlin wall, complete with layers of graffiti protesting its existence.
“Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”
Ronald Reagan, at Brandenburg Gate on June 12, 1987.
The Berlin Wall was a 96-mile-long wall, with only 27 miles meandering through Berlin itself, halving it. This wall divided democratic West Germany from Iron Curtain East Germany. For panoramic shots of Berlin and the wall itself just before the wall fell in November 1989, watch the classic German movie “Wings of Desire” (German, with subtitles.)
While free, West Germany toiled to recover from its horrific past as the home of genocide, brutal slaughter, site of eugenic experiments on its own citizens, whether disabled, political prisoners or various minorities — Jews, Gypsies and more — all during its heyday of delusional near-religious ideals fused with a personality cult. They chose not to bury the past and forget, but memorialize the horrors and vigorously ban any glorification.
Sometimes neighbors see your flaws coming better than you do. Henri Pirenne, a Belgian historian claimed to promptly forget all German (which he was fluent in) in 1914, when Belgium was invaded by Germany. He was defiant in arrest and German custody. He wrote that he felt Germans could not know what freedom meant because of their history — they had been bound in serfdom until nearly the end of the 19th century. Most of the German soldiers he spoke to had parents who had lived as serfs! They didn’t understand freedom, just oppression.
“Free” is pure, old English; it derives from “frēo” meaning love, with the same roots as “friend” and the German word (friede) for “peace.” Freedom has nothing to do with conquest, and everything to do with being able to live in peace and regard your countrymen and neighbors as potential friends, not as automatic enemies or victims. Being free starts in your head. Pirenne knew this; the Germans he spoke to did not. A system based on brutality without rule of law breeds oppression for all but the top dogs; therefore to these born in it, “freedom” under brutality means only one thing — being top dog. Nothing else makes sense.
The Berlin Wall alone didn’t stop anything. It needed the brutality of armed guards who shot at people trying to escape or cross, savage dogs at armed checkpoints, the death strip with nails and anti-vehicle guards. Even with that, over 100,000 people tried to escape. A couple hundred died trying, shot down. 5,000-plus people succeeded in crossing to the West. Once the armed guards withdrew, there were many hands ready to tear down that wall. Oh, what joy there was when Germany was reunified! Relatives who hadn’t seen each other in decades were hugging and crying. Love, peace, freedom.
It’s said the sins of the father persist unto the seventh generation. Some believe that PTSD and deep psychic scars can cross the generations for that long; and full healing is slow. History also is not a straight line, with many setbacks and fresh traumas. Yet, healing can be surprisingly rapid once the worst in all its exposed concrete ugliness is removed, and love invited back in.
After being thrown out of the school of hard knocks, Jenn Phillips left life near the Beltway to be a writer in Minnesota.