When are we going to have riots and marches to protest the killing of police officers? Doesn’t their lives matter? Don’t we need them?
Who will want to secure the education required for that job when the same amount of education will prepare them for safer, better paying employment?
Don’t say “gun control” will solve it. Criminals will always be able to obtain weapons.
Think of what our lives would be like without police or weapons to protect ourselves.
Irene Duenow
Fergus Falls
