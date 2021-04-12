It all began with a burst of energy which found me throwing out one single item. It felt so good, I quickly moved onto the next and the next and on it continued both day and night.
Soon, I had room … room in my mind to think creatively instead of being anchored with museum like pieces from the past all around. You see, if I must confess anything, it is this. Memories are attached to my things, and thus I have a hard time parting with them because of it.
I’ve always prided myself on making use of the old and not needing to have the latest trending styles within my home. “Timeless” was my motto when asked my decorating style. However, I soon saw it all for what it was. I was clinging to the old instead of making room for the new.
“See, I am doing a new thing (Is. 43:19).” This verse has surfaced often as of late.
Truth is, I couldn’t see a new thing because I had so much of the old on my plate. Truth is, I didn’t have room for what He was trying place upon my plate because frankly, it was full.
In my current state of organizational frenzy, one thing lead to another and it all ended one day in the closet. My recent purchase of a bundle of hangers, the kind that actually keep the clothes upon them, inspired me. Trouble was, I had more items than the 25 hangers in the pack purchased, and knew within short order, I’d need more.
As I looked inside my closet at the dresser purchased years back, the three-drawer plastic bin on wheels now sagging in the middle had served well. However, I was more than certain there might be something more stable. In fact, just the other day I had seen a cool organizer in the closet of a friend, and now I wanted it, too.
Oddly enough, I’d survived for many a year with plastic hangers and my plastic three-drawer dresser … but now … I was ready. I was ready to do it right.
As I organized my closet space and continued dreaming about a closet for my closet, I pondered anew what I would do once I did get it. Which room would be next on my list? And which room would be next after that?
Perhaps the lockdown this past year had made me more introspective enough to lean in and clean out things both internally as well as externally.
As winter turns to spring and the longer days bring hope … perhaps it’s in the cleaning out which brings about renewal. “See, I am doing a new thing” Is. 43:19).
If I need a closet for my closet … then so be it. God is a God of order. It says so in 1 Cor. 14:33. “For God is not a God of disorder, but of peace.” No wonder I like order … it brings peace, and that might just explain it all. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug is a columnist and can be reached at theologyinthetrenches.blogspot.com.
