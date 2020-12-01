On Sunday, my family finally welcomed its first furry member — Oreo — into our family. The black Labrador retriever is 5 months old and is everything we thought we would get from this type of dog. He is fun, energetic, loving, well-disciplined and hasn’t barked (yet).
The road to becoming a dog owner again has been a long and stressful one. When I first met my wife, my family and I had two dogs, a beagle/cocker spaniel cross named Eightball and a cocker spaniel named Milli. Eightball, or EB for short, was my dog. He was black with a white chest so the name fit him.
EB was less of a dog and more of a human in a dog’s body. He would sit on a chair by me while I did my schoolwork, eat a pancake off his own plate, sleep on his back and enjoyed watching TV. He was 12 when he passed away, sadly while I was at college.
My wife never owned a dog, but did have a couple of fish and a guinea pig. When my dog died, she didn’t understand why I was crying. It is hard for someone that hasn’t owned a dog, cat or other affectionate animal to understand what it is like to lose one. So after we married and got a home, it was not one of the things my wife thought we were going to have.
After having our children, the possibility of adding a pet was nearly nonexistent. The stress of raising children on top of changing jobs and moving made not having a pet a blessing. It was nice to be able to leave the home and not have to worry about your favorite nonhuman.
But as the years went on, my son continued to wear down my wife and with a few suggestions from me, it seemed like after our last move that we could finally get a dog. We discussed which type of dog we would like. We did research online and my wife inquired with me about what it was like to own a dog.
When COVID-19 hit, my wife’s tune on adding a pet to the family changed for the positive. Being stuck in our home for weeks on end in the beginning became a good time to start looking at prices and where we could get a dog. Being home also allowed us to watch the dog and “train” it the best we could.
Then restrictions lifted and an incident or two with animals happened in our life and the dog pursuit was off. At that time, we went from ready-to-become pet owners to never-becoming pet owners. A lot of emotions mixed with the ability to roam again crushed the dream.
But the perfect storm hit once again. The family was put in quarantine, we began working from home and the kids started to get bored. Being unable to go outside with people and be back at school, something needed to break up the monotony of watching TV, teaching school, playing video games and wishing for the pandemic to leave.
That is when we ran across a Facebook post by one of my football players. He originally got a dog back in September but had a few medical issues and the people that were going to help him take care of the dog couldn’t. He was looking for a loving home and was willing to part with the dog and all the items that he had purchased for him.
My wife decided to reach out to him and set up a meeting with the dog to see if it would fit in well in our home. My player brought the dog Saturday and we socially distanced ourselves while he explained what the dog was like, his name, how he had gotten the dog, its early shots and how he had been training him. I was worried about what my family would think but it ended up that the most smitten with the puppy was my wife.
A brief discussion that night saw us setting up a time for my player to drop the dog off. After we decided to welcome the dog into our home, the question was if we should change his name from Oreo to something else. I told my family that my dog, Eightball, was named by the people that we had gotten him from. I could have chosen three other puppies but I wanted him because he was different and unique. My children said that they both liked the name Oreo and so we kept it.
While the first few days have gone great, it will be interesting to see how the family changes with the new member becoming more comfortable. Who will the dog latch onto more (I am betting my wife by early indications)? Will the kids step up and take care of Oreo like they promised? While these questions are still unanswered, it is exciting to once again be a pet owner after over a decade.
