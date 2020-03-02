It’s tax time again and it makes me wonder how the taxes we all send to Washington will be spent?

I don’t care if you are a Democrat, Republican or independent, you have to be wondering, too. Will it be used wisely or wasted on more incompetent impeachment proceedings.

Every day I see ads on TV to get money for housing for our seriously injured vets. We could give every one of them a mortgage free home for what was wasted these last three years. We are not paying politicians to be bickering — get the job done we sent you there to do. People are sick and tired of all of this!

 

Bob Lorsung

Fergus Falls

