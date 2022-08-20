Summer is almost gone, and the sentiment is summed up well in the lyrics from the classic “Waiting For The Sun” album from 1968 by the band, The Doors.
It seems like the summer just drifted by this year. It was the first summer almost post-pandemic that people actually had a chance to get out and enjoy different events, get-togethers, parties and just enjoying good times at the lake.
The seasons in west central Minnesota seem to have very sharp dividing lines. There’s no question that winter has arrived in Minnesota.
However, even subconsciously, we keep holding out hope that it will be a nice, long extended fall or autumn as some refer to it.
Luckily, in Minnesota there are many activities that keep us busy and our minds occupied year round.
From ice fishing in the frigid February temperatures to a pontoon ride in July. The fun never really ends.
It seemed like we were all busy this summer trying to fit in as much as possible. Making up for lost time maybe?
The last couple of years definitely taught us to not take anything for granted. Conversations now seem to last longer. Drives around the lake are also more enjoyable. People are coming out of a two to three year hibernation of sorts.
The little things that used to bother us still do, but it doesn’t seem as much now as before.
It always seemed like summers lasted forever when I was growing up. I remember being bored a lot. Nothing to do, except a lot of chores.
Then we get busy with our lives, having children and pursuing careers, or just enjoying the jobs we have.
It all gets clearer when you get older, that every moment whether small or big is so very important. This is what the older folks among us cherish. When they hit their 70’s or even 80’s, they do enjoy hearing about your everyday life for sure. But the biggest thing that means the most to them are just the little things that we all take for granted.
Once summer is completely gone and fall is here, more memories will be captured and saved for the rest of our lives.
