Let’s go back to 2013 as a baseline and annual income was $30,776,693 and you spent $30,776,693 which meant you had a balanced budget. Now as time goes on, your income becomes fixed – for whatever reason and your spending continues to fluctuate due to all kinds of life challenges.
Over the next 12 years, you spend $82,404,616 more than you made. Or simply put, you spent roughly $7,500,000 more per year than you made. Now for a family, these numbers are hard to comprehend. To make it a bit easier, simply drop off the last three digits.
So, looking back at your 2013 income, it was only $30,766 per year but you still overspent $82,405 in those 11 years. Which reflects deficit spending of $7,500 per year. What would you do, and remember your income has been fixed?
But let’s get back to the millions, this represents the city of Fergus Falls overall spending per year.
Income Expense Year-end
1. 2013 $ 30,766,693 $30,766,693 $ -
2. 2014 $ 30,766,693 $29,073,737 $ 1,692,956
3. 2015 $ 30,766,693 $34,698,617 $ - 3,931,924
4. 2016 $ 30,766,693 $54,262,871 $- 23,496,178
5. 2017 $ 30,766,693 $27,809,641 $ 2,957,052
6. 2018 $ 30,766,693 $34,197,767 $ - 3,431,074
7. 2019 $ 30,766,693 $35,199,072 $ - 4,432,379
8. 2020 $ 30,766,693 $39,470,103 $ - 8,703,410
9. 2021 $ 30,766,693 $33,266,831 $ - 2,500,138
10. 2022 $ 30,766,693 $34,182,020 $ - 3,415,327
11. 2023 $ 30,766,693 $47,395,980 $- 16,629,287
12. 2024 $ 30,766,693 $51,281,600 $- 20,514,907
Total 12-year deficit spending — $- 82,404,616
So, the real question is, as a taxpayer who is going to pay for this? Although, I prefer the city cut its spending … and cut it drastically.
Call your mayor and all council members to express your thoughts. Or better yet, sit down and write them a letter which will document their file!
Mark Leighton
Fergus Falls
