Where is the decorum?
In June, I went to the Underwood City Council meeting to voice my concern with a fiscal decision the council had recently made. My thirty-plus years of dealing with the military led me to believe they would politely hear my plea and either agree or disagree with my assessment. I was fully prepared to hear that while they thanked me, the decision had been made and would stand. This is how our system works. What happened shook me to my core and is the reason for this letter.
As it turned out, several members of the council found out my reason for coming and collaborated ahead of the meeting to shut down my appeal. Within minutes, I was shouted at, received howls of derision and suffered personal attacks. Everything from my integrity to my intelligence was attacked with shouts and sneers. If you were wondering, I had never been to a council meeting before. The reaction stunned me for its unprofessionalism and blatant intimidation. It got worse.
The mayor, a thirty-year retired military officer, did her best to interject and keep the council civil. For her troubles, she received even worse from the male members of the council. She was yelled at by these members with phrases such as “You don’t belong on this council”, “you’re stupid”, “This town was fine before you moved here”, “You don’t know what you are doing” etc. One member even called her a “dingbat”. It was the most wanton sexism I had ever seen, with multiple male council members treating her with such blatant disrespect. However, that is a letter for another day. After about ten minutes of this abuse, I gave up and sat down. I continued to receive harassment for another five minutes from across the room before they solely focused on the mayor with even more rancor.
To bear witness to such bullying, intimidation and incivility from elected members of a city council shattered my vision of American democracy. If this is how elected officials treat their citizen petitioners and fellow council members in small towns, then our great American experiment will ultimately fail. We can disagree, but there is no room for intimidation in open city meetings, especially against your own citizens whom you purport to represent, let alone your council counterparts.
Please, if you are an elected member of government, I beseech you to consider that you have a duty to hear out your citizens in a respectful manner. You are obliged to address their pleas, regardless of what you may think of them or their issue. Kindness, courtesy, and civility are critically important when settling disputes that occur if we are to survive and even thrive in our country. America deserves better than what transpired in Underwood in June.
Thank you for your time,
Curtis Eidal
Underwood