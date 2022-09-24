Sometimes there are events in our lives that are so big that we can’t help but try to remember where we were or what we were doing when we heard about them.
The biggest and most recent was no doubt the death of Queen Elizabeth. I was on the way to pick up brake pads at a local auto parts store with a family member and we were both stunned to hear the news.
There are some people that almost everyone knows. Her Majesty definitely qualified for that distinction.
Unless you were in a remote village in Borneo with no cell reception for the last month, you most certainly heard the news. Especially with our 24 hour news cycle like it is.
However, I recently got a text from a friend of mine that stunned and flabbergasted me.
They claimed that they had not heard the news. Maybe they were trying to be coy or humorous I thought to myself.
But it got me thinking just how “plugged in” most people are now. No longer do we wait for the six o’clock news or even turn on a radio. (Gasp!).
There is an entire generation now that does not subscribe to cable or satellite, nor do they even watch regular television or know anything other than the internet or smart phones, for that matter.
Everything we do is tied to our devices or laptops. If we can’t find it on there we probably figure that it isn’t of much value.
For this generation, now called Generation Z or Gen Z for short, their earliest memories would have probably been 9/11 and very vague at that. Most were born in the very late 1990’s and have no real connection to the tragedy other than archive footage on YouTube.
But I remember going to work that morning, already having heard about a plane slamming into the World Trade Center, but before the second one struck the other tower.
I worked at a call center at the time that handled customer service calls. For a lot of our projects, most of these calls were either inbound or outbound to the east coast. Almost as soon as I walked in the building, they had decided to send everyone home because a lot of the phone lines were overloaded in that area of the country due the unfolding situation.
I remember like yesterday, that every tv network from all the regular news channels, to even specialty ones like even Discovery Channel and MTV were simulcasting news updates and live coverage for at least the next week non-stop. It was a strange time to live for sure.
Gen Z’s biggest event will obviously be the pandemic, but back then smartphones were just starting to get popular and were so basic, compared to what we have now. You couldn’t watch much video, let alone live video on most phones and internet speeds in 2001 were pretty much laughable compared to now.
When I was growing up, I remember a lot of the older folks talking about where they were during the Kennedy {span}assassination{/span} and how they found out what had happened. Since I was not alive then, I, just as Gen Z, have no personal recollection or connection to that awful day in 1963.
These time markers, as I like to call them, are what shape our lives. When we are old and gray, these are the times and events we will talk about outside of our families and our own lives and we will ask once again, “Where were you when …”