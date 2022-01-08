With the recent blizzards and blistering cold we have been experiencing recently, I decided to do a little research to see what states have the worst winters. I definitely expected North Dakota and Minnesota to rank very high on that list and I was not wrong. According to thrillist.com, North Dakota is the number one state in the union for worst winters and, by no surprise, Minnesota is ranked second, followed by Michigan and South Dakota. So, literally the tristate area has the worst winters in the nation — which confirms what we all thought anyway.
This year has seen many states break records in terms of cold temperatures, but not North Dakota — it’s just always that cold. It’s so cold that July and August are the only months that it has not snowed in North Dakota. I know that seems pretty funny; however, in Minnesota, July is the only month that has not received snowfall (ouch).
Not surprisingly, Hawaii is dead last at number 50 on the list for worst winters with an average year round temperature of 81 degrees. Well, that sounds really good right now because as I am writing this column it is -26 degrees in beautiful downtown Fergus Falls. This begs the question, how cold is too cold? I think -26 definitely is a good answer.
While doing research for this article I came across the following question, “when is it too cold to ski?” There were many answers to consider and one stuck out. The answer is “it’s too cold to ski if you think it’s too cold to ski.” That answer really works for just about anything like ice fishing or snowmobiling, etc. The bottom line is we all need to be smart when the temperature drops this low by not putting ourselves in a situation that could be dangerous. Traveling out of town and risking a car breakdown is a good example. Stay warm and safe and before you know it warmer temperatures will be return and we will forget all about the tundra.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone