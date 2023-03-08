I was mere feet away as a private conversation took place. Hearing the low tones as advice was being given — though not solicited — the two were nose to nose trying to digest what the other was saying. Unbeknownst to either one, I was seated nearby trying not to overhear. You see, I had dropped in unaware and didn’t want to disturb the peace by getting up. So, I stayed all quiet like in hopes they could still have their time together while I picked up a nearby magazine.
Soon, my name was mentioned. An unexpected shift in the conversation made my stomach flip like the pages I turned as whispers of betrayal were not only spoken, but overheard.
The tale they were telling was from their perspective, through their presuppositions, through their misperceptions and all this while misinterpretations about me were being freely discussed. It was their personal view of me of which they spoke and now — aghast I sat.
Frankly, I don’t remember if I cleared my throat or made mention that I was sitting behind them at the time. What I do remember was verbally confronting the betrayer — the one who had spoken out of turn. Why? Why did I confront? The experts say if you don’t pass it back, you pass it on. Thus, I decided to pass it back.
It felt good to pass back the frustration, pain and hurt. When it was validated, it felt better still.
That must have been well over thirty years ago and today, my heart is still sad when I think about that moment in time. Have I forgiven? I thought I had yet it’s a reminder that the presuppositions we make about others can truly wreak havoc not only in relationships but within hearts.
I could easily write this from a victim perspective, but you see, I am no less guilty. For I too, have whispered — only to later confess how wrong I was and that I’d hurt another. We all fall short — no not one does not (Rom. 3:10, 23). Perhaps it is a good thing to know we are all part of the human predicament as it’s no less painful whether it’s happening to us or when we spill it out into the lives of others.
I suppose the best thing to do is to not whisper or presuppose we can suppose to know the full story of what’s going on in the lives of others. Not feeding the rumor mill might be a good thing as we remind ourselves to walk gently abounding with steadfast love to all we meet. Being about our Father’s business and not the business of others is always a good thing. And, when in doubt, check it out. Check out the source by going directly to it so context clues might shed Light for better understanding — or — better yet, so hearts might signal support for our brother or sister made in His image and likeness.
May He lead and order not only footsteps but mouth steps. “May the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable to You, oh Lord, my Rock and my Redeemer” (Psalm 19:14). Amen.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone