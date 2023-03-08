I was mere feet away as a private conversation took place. Hearing the low tones as advice was being given — though not solicited — the two were nose to nose trying to digest what the other was saying. Unbeknownst to either one, I was seated nearby trying not to overhear. You see, I had dropped in unaware and didn’t want to disturb the peace by getting up. So, I stayed all quiet like in hopes they could still have their time together while I picked up a nearby magazine.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?