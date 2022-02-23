Youth hockey players flooded hotels across the state last weekend, participating in their perspective district tournaments to determine who would move onto the regional tournaments. One of my family’s hockey players participated in his district tournament in Morris/Benson.
Let me preface the rest of my reflection on the weekend by sharing my views on youth sporting activities.
There is a time and place for participation ribbons, equal playing time despite skill level and coaches giving constructive feedback and applying pressure on their players for the good of the team’s performance. (There are also right and wrong ways to do all those things.)
I am not, by any means, someone who screams about unfairness on a regular basis — but there is a line regarding fairness that shouldn’t be crossed, and I feel it was blatantly crossed at the Minnesota Hockey district tournament for the PeeWee B2/C teams in Morris/Benson last weekend.
The PeeWee hockey teams are comprised primarily of kids in grades 6-7, with a few outliers, depending various factors. Within the PeeWees are different skill levels, resulting in PeeWee A, B, B2, C teams — Fergus Falls has PeeWee A, B and B2 teams.
When the PeeWee B2 team showed up for their district tournament — the tournament set up specifically for their skill level — they were met with opponents that were, in fact, PeeWee B teams.
It turns out that there were multiple PeeWee B teams in the district that did not make the cut for their own tournament. So, despite playing an entire season at a PeeWee B level (not B2 or C), they were allowed to participate in the B2/C tournament. Why? Why was this even considered, let alone allowed?
The decision to allow teams that were categorized in a higher skill level to participate in the playoffs for a lower skill level, robbed the teams who were meant to be there of their chance to shine. It stole the tournament that was meant for them because, as you may have guessed, a B2 or C team did not win that tournament to advance to the regional tournament, a B team won. Now, a B-level team is advancing to the state’s B2/C regional tournament ... another unfair matchup that sets the teams that are supposed to be there up for failure.
Who made these decisions? Who decided this was okay? Was this a district-level decision? Was it Minnesota Hockey? Was it USA Hockey, of which Minnesota Hockey is an affiliate?
Are there standards that need to be re-addressed in order to ensure that organizers aren’t crossing a line and robbing kids of their earned opportunities by handing the tournament over or teams who aren’t supposed to be there? How do we fix this so a B2/C tournament remains a B2/C tournament and doesn’t walk away with a B-level champion?
It isn’t right and it isn’t okay, but it has been deemed acceptable. Why? Why are the offers being made to higher skill level teams? Why are those coaches and team managers accepting them at all? Why are the teams, coaches, managers and parents of the appropriate teams sitting back and accepting it instead of making some noise?
Complaining to the wrong people will accomplish nothing. Take your complaints to the correct place to make change. There is a way to complain respectfully. Making waves is not always a bad thing. If you don’t stand for something, you stand for nothing.
I, for one, will be awaiting a response from Minnesota Hockey. I encourage anyone, whether this has affected your kids or not, in whatever their activities may be, to take a stance on what you feel is right when these situations arise. And, if you do choose to speak up, make sure that when you do, you are doing so to improve the program as a whole, not just for your child, but for all participants.