I have read it on social media sites. I have heard it from conservative media. I have heard it from students who clearly have Trumpist parents. I have seen it in the memes, “Don’t blame me, I voted for Trump.” And I have, of course, heard it from Trump himself.
Joe Biden is to blame for the high gasoline prices.
Really?
As a teacher who commutes more than 100 miles per day, I can testify that gasoline prices have indeed risen since I started the school year. I was paying $2.10 per gallon, and now I am paying close to $2.80 per gallon. My car gets about 50 miles to the gallon, which means I use a little more than 2 gallons per day. My guesstimate, then, is that I burn about 11 gallons per week driving to work and back, which means that I am spending an extra $8 per week, or $32 per month, on gasoline.
While not enough to put me in the poor house, it’s certainly $32 per month that I would rather use on other things.
But that said, I bristle at the thought that Joe Biden is to blame not because I voted for him, but because I was an economics minor in college. And the idea that a president has any reasonable control over gasoline prices is complete baloney.
I pulled up a chart from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (again, checking my sources to ensure they are credible), on gasoline prices over the past few decades.
The chart has a few notable highlights:
• Gasoline prices have risen simply because of inflation over the years. The prices of gasoline were a little more than $1 per gallon in the early 1990s. Like the price of candy bars, cars and fast food, it has steadily increased. That’s Economics 101 — inflation is a slow, steady, grinding force that causes an overall increase in prices.
• The increase is not a smooth line, but a jagged one. When the economy booms, gasoline prices are higher. When the economy tanks, gasoline prices are lower. Gasoline prices are higher when demand is higher. Higher demand means that oil companies can charge more for their product and people will still buy it. There are also supply issues, of course, such as a crisis in the Middle East, a shutdown of a petroleum plant, or an accident in which a pipeline stops working. If less gasoline is available, prices will go up. If, in the case of western North Dakota, oil is found due to new technology, the supply goes up, and the prices will go down.
Again, this is Economics 101: An increase in demand or a reduction of supply will cause prices to go up.
• The chart shows a steady increase from the early 1990s until 2008, when gasoline prices reached $4.11 per gallon. There is then a sharp drop (the Great Recession), followed by an increase. However, in the past 12 years, in but up and down economies, the price of gas has never reached that level.
Based on my minor in economics, here’s what I think is going on with gas prices:
The coronavirus shutdown meant that the amount of driving being done by Americans was drastically reduced, and thus the demand for gasoline was drastically reduced. This caused a massive drop in prices. Now that we are pulling out of the pandemic and people are going back to work and spending their federal COVID checks on vacations, the demand for gasoline has gone up.
Long term, however, the increase in fuel efficiency and the rapid increase in the production of electric vehicles will mean gasoline prices, factoring in adjustments for inflation, are likely never going to reach the levels of the late 2000s again.
Sure, the president and Congress could make orders to, say, dramatically increase gas taxes, force oil companies to stop drilling, or ban the U.S. from buying oil from Canada, where most of our imported oil comes from. But that hasn’t happened.
So I ask you Trumpists out there, how do we blame Biden for the increase? And more importantly, what exactly would Trump do to make gas prices go back down?
Oh, and be sure to use credible sources when you get back to me with the answer.
Joel Myhre is a resident of Fergus Falls.
