Three boys making comments about a girl - she looses her temper! Who’s in the wrong here ? We preach about bullies- its a prominent aspect of discussion in all walks of life these days-schools, work place, politics. Our First Lady has a “Be Best” initiative. Yet when three boys are calling a girl names, or are making comments about her ( bullying) and she gets upset — she is the one who is wrong?
I read this with interest in the Fergus Falls Journal article titled “ Female Student loses Temper with Boys” published Jan. 25, 2020. She was threatened with arrest. She was said to need help with her temper.
What of the boys? Three to one “commenting” ( is that a nice way of saying calling her names? — I don’t know) to one girl? what were they told? That their actions were perfect? Their behavior was acceptable? That it wasn’t a form of bullying?
I raised daughters. If any of them were being ganged up on in any way by three boys - you can bet they would get angry- they would get loud and I would support them.
Its past time we allow bullying of any kind to be swept under under the rug. It needs to be called out. This was bullying.
Linda Krabbenhoft
Vergas
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.