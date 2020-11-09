Who was Alex Trebek. I will now take potent potables for $800.
I am sad to report that longtime host of “Jeopardy!” Alex Trebek passed away at the age of 80 on Sunday. Trebek died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The man, born George Alexander Trebek, hosted the syndicated game show for 36 years.
For me, “Jeopardy!” is my favorite game show, even when I was too young to get most of the answers correct. I have always enjoyed learning and the game show made it a fun way to learn new facts and explore subjects that I had never thought about. Trebek was at the center of this as his delivery and interactions with guests focused on the game and the contestants and not the host himself.
Trebek was also a philanthropist and activist. He donated over $10 million to the University of Ottawa, his alma mater, was active in charities including World Vision Canada and United Service Organizations, donated 75 acres to the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy and was awarded by the American Foundation for the Blind for accommodating champion Eddie Timanus during his run on the show.
Trebek could also laugh at himself as he made an appearance on “Saturday Night Live” during the show’s parody of “Jeopardy!” While outlandish, Trebek enjoyed the parodies with comedian Will Ferrell portraying Trebek. In my opinion, this was a must watch during that era of the show as it was always great to see Ferrell interact with whatever impersonated celebrities were on that week’s episode.
On Sunday, I spoke with my mom about Trebek’s passing and we both wondered who will replace him. While we couldn’t think of a permanent replacement, we did think of an idea. Why not have Ferrell host a week of the show that includes those that played characters on the “Saturday Night Live” version. It wouldn’t be played for laughs, but be played as the real game with those playing showing respect for the passing of Trebek.
Replacing Trebek will be hard as the next host will have large shoes to fill. Rest in peace Alex.
Thank you veterans
I want to thank all U.S. veterans for their service to the country. Thanks for protecting our freedoms and keeping us safe.
I have several family members and friends who have served in the armed forces. Although I did not serve, I have the utmost respect for the proud men and women that put their physical and mental well-being on the line.
In my opinion, we need to do more for our veterans, especially in regards to mental health. According to a 2016 study by the United State Department of Veterans Affairs, veteran suicides average 20 per day. This needs to stop and we need to help those that stand at the front lines for our country.
Thanks again veterans.
Fun weekend of football
With the pandemic still in full swing and not coaching football this fall, I have found myself watching a lot more college football. This weekend their were a few big matchups, but none bigger than No. 1 Clemson taking on No. 4 Notre Dame.
Being a Fighting Irish fan, I was worried the weeks leading up to this game. Head coach Brian Kelly continually talked about the Clemson game and I thought they might run into a trap game and lose to a lesser opponent. But that didn’t happen.
Saturday night’s showdown saw the Irish jump out to a lead, nearly give it away and win in double overtime. Clemson was playing without potential No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, but his backup, D.J. Uiagalelei, did a great job. Notre Dame may have finally returned to prominence after beating a high-caliber foe.
I look forward to the potential ACC rematch.
Sunday’s Minnesota Vikings game was icing on the cake. With little stress as the Vikings dug themselves a 2-5 hole, I watch the games and look for improvement. Well, there was a lot of improvement.
Running back Dalvin Cook, who sat out a game and was injured in the second half of the Seattle Seahawks game, regained the rushing lead in the NFL after running for 206 yards and two touchdowns to help the Vikings claim a 34-20 win over the Detroit Lions. He is crazy good.
The defense, decimated by injury, also had three interceptions. While it is a long shot for the playoffs, the Vikings have a few things trending upward halfway through the season.
Zach Stich is the managing editor at the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.