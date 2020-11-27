When the elected president is seated and a vaccine for coronavirus is turning things around, it will be time to rebuild our country. Who will do it?
Will the protesters, marchers and rioters do it? Will defunding the police departments do it? Will raising minimum wage do it? Will mocking self-supporting, law-abiding taxpayers do it? Will immigrants do it? Will outlawing abortions do it? Will winking at the killing of police officers do it? Will taking guns away from everyone do it?
We are paying high salaries to politicians to try to do it. They are not willing to cooperate or compromise. So until they change their mindsets, they can not do it, and will not do it.
Until everyone recognizes and faces reality, nothing will change.
Irene Duenow
Fergus Falls
