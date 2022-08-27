Recently Wallethub.com released a report detailing the most equitable school districts across the nation. According to the report Minnesota has the eighth most equitable school districts in the U.S. overall and that is good news. However, some districts within the state are fairer than others. To find out where school funding is distributed most equitably, WalletHub scored 329 districts in Minnesota based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil and here is what it revealed.
The most equitable school district in the state is Cannon Falls and the least equitable is Nett Lake. In looking over the full report to see how schools in our area scored it shows Rothsay is the second most equitable followed by Alexandria 76th, Frazee-Vergas 92nd, Underwood 94th, Battle Lake 138th, Pelican Rapids 157th, Detroit Lakes 162nd, Perham 174th, Breckenridge 237th and New York Mills 282nd. I know by now you are wondering where Fergus Falls is on this list and it was a surprise to me to find it at number 310. That is out of 329 total school districts in the state.
For some reason our local school district is one of the least equitable in the state. What does this mean for the students in Fergus Falls? It means that funding at the school is not spent equally based on the metrics used for the report. Again, there are two metrics they looked at, average household income and expenditures for public schools per pupil. For comparison I think we can compare Fergus Falls to Alexandria in terms of size etc. Alexandria came in at 76th which is a pretty good ranking. Why is Fergus Falls coming in so high and how can we improve this ranking? Why are some schools more equitable than others? These are good questions and I am sure they are not easily answered.
The data used by Wallethub to create the rankings were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics.
