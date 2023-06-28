The events that we host at Daily Journal Media are truly some of the most fun things that we do. From our Lake Country Living contests (pie, hotdish, holiday cookies and soup) to the Best of Otter Tail County to the new events this year, the Golden Loon Fine Arts Awards and Carl's Corner Sports Awards (which happen tonight), events are simply fun!
I enjoy hosting an event and then hearing about how much fun people had and ideas they have for the event going forward. Feedback is great, as it only helps us to make events better.
We can host events. We can plan events and set up events and staff events; but we can only do so much when it comes to events because everything costs money. We all know that this is true. This isn't any different for the events that we host. Money is required to make them run, which is why Daily Journal Media approaches businesses within our community seeking partnerships through sponsorships of these events.
Yes, I would love it if we could have a fancy venue and a plated meal for Best of Otter Tail County, but that truly depends on the sponsorships that come in for the event. Yes, I would love it if we could provide gifts to our young artists at the event, but that also depends on sponsorships.
The truth of the matter is: We can't do it without you.
Sponsors help make Daily Journal Media events what they are and what they can be. Sponsors make all the difference, but sponsors also get the credit, too! For example, thanks to Peney Cakes and Sweet Notes Treats, we were able to have a dessert buffet at the Golden Loon Fine Arts Awards. Thanks to Tag Up, we have amazing Carl's Corner Sports Awards for tonight's event ... VFW, A Center for the Arts, LRAC, Springboard for the Arts, Rusty Nail, Gate City Bank, M State and more— those are some of the businesses partnering to make events possible.
After tonight, our next event is the Best of Otter Tail County event. We will be opening up nominations soon, then voting, then the event; but all the while we will be seeking sponsors to help make the event what it will be! I urge you to consider sponsorship of this countywide community event and, if you have any questions, feel free to shoot them to our office! That's what we are here for!
Speaking of Best of OTC, do you have any categories that you feel like we missed last year? Let us know! We will be deciding on categories for this year soon!
