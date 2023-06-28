The events that we host at Daily Journal Media are truly some of the most fun things that we do. From our Lake Country Living contests (pie, hotdish, holiday cookies and soup) to the Best of Otter Tail County to the new events this year, the Golden Loon Fine Arts Awards and Carl's Corner Sports Awards (which happen tonight), events are simply fun!



