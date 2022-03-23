It will be 77 years ago, Mar. 26, 1945, when my 19-year-old brother, Arthur, died crossing the Rhine River, during the advance toward Berlin in the final weeks of WWII. They found his body two days after the crossing. It had washed ashore about two miles downstream.
I was 8-years-old, and still recall a sunny day in the first week of April, when the Fosston depot agent brought the telegram to our farm house. In the kitchen window, there hung a small blue flag with five white stars, each representing one of my five older brothers fighting in the war. Soon there would be another flag, with a gold star honoring the sacrifice of Arthur.
Back in the early 90s, I attended two reunions of my brother Arthur’s Company B 7th Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division — one in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. and another in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. These were the soldiers who were with my brother the night he died. At the Gettysburg reunion, I did a video interview with five of the veterans, including Robert Maxwell O’Kane, a staff sargent and squad commander in Company B.
Three weeks ago, I received an email from Sargent O’Kane’s son, Brooks, which included the photo I have posted. These were the actual rowboats that were used to cross the Rhine River at the town of Worms, Germany. Brooks told me that his father is in the farther boat, the second soldier from the front, looking toward the camera. As I looked at the photo, I got this eerie feeling that perhaps my brother, Arthur, was one of the soldiers in those boats.
At 2 a.m. they began to cross the roughly 900 feet of the Rhine River. In the videotaped interviews I did of the veterans, they described the crossing as chaotic. Packed in each rowboat were eight or nine infantrymen wearing heavy clothes, loaded down with a backpack, a rifle and some carried bandoliers of ammunition.
Some of the outboard motors did not start. And then came a barrage of enemy fire from across the river, small arms, artillery and screaming 88s. The Germans hit them with everything they had. Many of the boats were hit or capsized. One veteran told me, “We were so heavily loaded down. If you went overboard, it did not matter if you were a good swimmer. You went down like a rock.”
One of the veterans I interviewed stated, “Those of us who fought and survived that war are not the real heroes. The real heroes are the ones, like your brother Arthur, who never made it home.”
And Sargent Robert O’Kane said it best, “War is the ugliest thing human beings do.”
I’m puzzled. Why do the males of our species continue to start wars? Perhaps it’s a macho thing. Men have to prove how tough they are by killing other human beings, be it soldiers, women or children. Each day we see these ugly images from the present war in Ukraine, promulgated by a dangerous man, whose actions remind me of Adolf Hitler, the man responsible for my brother Arthur’s death.
One TV news photograph from a city in Ukraine stands out in my mind. A street is strewn with debris – bricks, broken window frames and burning cars. In the midst of this horrific rubble of war is an empty baby carriage. I ask myself, “What happened to the baby?” An innocent child and my soldier brother are both victims of war — chaos, murder, and destruction started by two authoritarian madmen.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.