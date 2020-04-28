Lately, due to the pandemic, my family has been having a family movie night each Saturday. This is something that we had talked about doing when our kids hit this age range and we could enjoy being together. We have made our way through several recent Disney live-action movies including “Aladdin” and “Dumbo.”
My wife and I have also been able to go back and catch several movies that we missed out when the kids were really young. These movies fall in the PG-13 and R range and are enjoyed after the little ones are tucked into bed for the night. It’s amazing how much cinema you miss out on when you are a parent.
The same can be said for video games. I grew up a gamer and use a variety of games to blow off steam after a long day of work. I find myself playing Madden 2020 or Red Dead Redemption 2 and shutting down my mind. These have been great escapes from the real world. After playing, I ususally forget the current climate of the world and am able to go to bed.
But as more people are stuck indoors (even if you get outdoors, unless you plan to walk all day you will be indoors eventually), I have a harder time understanding why film and video game companies are holding back on their finished projects. If you follow what has been going on in the film industry, many movies that were to be released in March, April or May are being held off until “after the pandemic.” These include such films as “No Time to Die” (new James Bond movie), “Fast and the Furious 9,” a live-action version of “Mulan,” the entire Marvel movie slate and many others.
Video games have also been pushed back. I am not going to list them here as most of the games are stand alone titles and would have to be explained. One of the reasons that have been stated why the games are being delayed is due to the need of social distancing in their offices (which I can understand, but sounds more like an excuse than a real reason).
Which brings me to my overall point — with so many people at home, why are these industries not taking advantage of online streaming opportunities? I don’t understand how the movie industry works in regards to digital downloads and rentals but I have to assume it is cheaper than sending films to cinemas. The profits of selling a blockbuster movie for $20 in streaming should outweigh what each film company gets on the dollar in theaters. I also believe that many independent films will have a better opportunity of reaching mass appeal if they are able to be downloaded at this time.
One of the main contributing factors to this seems to be the Academy Awards. With movies required to be released in a theater to get Oscar consideration, many film companies are holding out in hopes that they can still win the coveted prize for “Best” whatever. The Academy could release new guidelines for next year’s awards to allow movies to be released to the public and eliminate this obstacle. In the movies mentioned, I admit I would probably only see one in theaters and it isn’t the grown-up movies.
As video games go, this has been an even bigger frustration. For the last five years, there has been a strong push to buy all games digitally from the gaming industry. Now, when people need the escapism of video games the most, the companies decide to delay or push release dates out in the fall. Trust me, despite nice summer weather many people still stay indoors and game.
One blockbuster game, The Last of Us Part II, was originally slated for an early spring release but was pushed off until “a later date.” Recently, leaked footage that spoiled the entire game has forced the company to release the game June 19. I am not saying this was right by any means, but a game that was done before the pandemic and held off to let “everyone play at the same time” should have been released digitally. The reasoning given for the delay doesn’t sound like how a corporate company operates, so I am not buying it (the reasoning that is, I am definitely buying the game).
We are in unprecedented times. We are all searching for entertainment, whether that is in a book, movie, video game, scouring the internet or watching TV programs. I just wish that certain industries would take advantage of having their consumers at home and not continue to delay already finished projects.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
