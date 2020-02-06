About this time 30 years ago, I made the decision to get into journalism. I did it because I wanted to be a big-time sports reporter. I wanted to cover the Minnesota professional sports teams, travel with the team, see all the games, interview the players. I loved sports, and since I was too short and slow to play them professionally, I felt sports journalism was the way to do something I loved and get paid for it.
When I started journalism classes, I found that sports reporting was the subject of ridicule. Sports reporters aren’t real journalists! Sports is shallow! You’re just writing about games and overpaid, arrogant athletes. Hard news, that was the way to salvation. Become the next Woodward and Bernstein! Make a difference in the world!
Fast forward to 30 years later, as in, earlier this week. Looking through the website of a nearby metropolitan daily newspaper, I found the following headline:
“Not Guilty: Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges.”
A few scrolls down, I found this one:
“One wild night, two big trades: What it all means for the Twins and Wolves.”
Now, even though my passion for sports has waned over the years, and my years as a former editor helped develop my interest in things other than sports, my response to the first headline was, “meh.” The second, “Click quickly and get me the goods!”
I challenge those who believe sports is somehow lesser, which one of these stories were actually newsworthy?
Let’s consider the Trump acquittal. I contend this was a non-news story. It hasn’t been news since last summer, when Trump was accused of asking the Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden in exchange for foreign aid. The math guaranteed Trump could not be removed. Sixty-seven of the 100 Senate votes are required for removal, and there are 53 Republican senators. Removal was never going to happen. The only uncertainty was the day it was going to officially not happen.
Even the “in-depth analysis” about the Trump acquittal is non-news. Let me guess; the liberal commentators will talk about what a tragedy it is, and the conservative commentators will talk about how the whole thing was a witch hunt. In addition, we don’t really know who is telling the truth, because, in politics, the truth has become subjective based on which side you blindly believe.
If this is the “hard news” that I was supposed to pursue with great passion, count me out.
Let’s move on to the second headline. The Minnesota Twins traded prospect Brusdar Graterol, who set the record last year for the fastball pitch thrown by a Twin at 101.9 mph, for Kenta Maeda, a starting pitcher the Twins desperately needed. The Timberwolves traded Robert Covington, who was the last piece of the Jimmy Butler deal, and four other no-name players in exchange for a first-round draft pick and a bunch of no-name players.
Of the two trades, I’m far more interested in the Twins’ trade. The Twins won 101 games last year, had acquired slugger third-baseman Josh Donaldson last month, and were, on paper, one good starting pitcher away from being better this year. The addition of Maeda may do the trick.
The in-depth analysis of this trade, unlike the Trump ordeal, is interesting, to me at least. Did the Twins give up on a prospect in Graterol that will turn into a superstar? Is Maeda, who is generally considered a third starter on a good team, good enough to give the Twins the starting staff it needs to get them to the World Series?
The difference in the commentary is that sports fans are cheering for the same team and have the same objective: winning a championship. There certainly is disagreement among fans and sports writers as to whether this trade was a good one for the Twins.
Soon, we will find out. If Maeda is good and the Twins win the World Series, it was a good trade. If the Twins don’t win the World Series in the next couple of years and Graterol becomes an ace starter for the Boston Red Sox, it was a bad trade. If both happen or neither happen, it will be judged as somewhere in between.
Regardless, the Twins trading for a starting pitcher is newsworthy. Trump being acquitted? Non-news.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident and columnist.
