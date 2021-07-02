Bill Cosby was released from prison despite admitting six years ago that he put drugs in the drinks of women, and then took advantage of them sexually in their vulnerable state.
He was released because, a long time ago, a prosecuting attorney decided he did not have enough evidence to convict Cosby, and agreed to give Cosby immunity from prosecution in exchange for having him testify in a civil case.
While women everywhere are blaming the court, the person to blame in this story is district attorney, Bruce Castor, who gave Cosby the deal. The court really had no choice in the matter. Castor gave Cosby the deal, and he should not have.
Of course, the bigger issue is the idea that women have to produce an overwhelming pile of evidence in order to convict a man of sexual harassment, sexual assault or rape.
If you think this issue is limited to Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein and other celebrities, think again. Of the many women who I have known, it is shocking the number of cases of indecent exposure, sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape that I have heard of. Here are just a few cases I have heard of, in order of degree.
• Men showing their private parts unsolicited on dating websites. Essentially, what happens is a woman asks a question like, “What do you do for work?” and will receive back a picture of the man’s private parts.
• I heard a story of a man exposing himself on a beach to a woman who is a friend of mine.
• A friend of mine’s relative takes the bus to work every day in a large city. She sees a minimum of three men per month pleasuring themselves on the street.
• A woman I once dated told me she was on a first date, and her date decided to pleasure himself in her kitchen, unsolicited, of course.
• A woman was sitting at a restaurant next to me, and the man next to her decided to stick his hands in between her crossed legs.
• I have heard of men who dated women and sexually assaulted the daughters of these women.
• I have heard of women who have been raped by a date despite saying no many times over.
I believe these women because, frankly, they had no reason to lie to me. There was nothing to gain by telling me.
Some may ask, why weren’t any of these cases taken to the police? Well, one was actually taken to the police (the beach one). But it did not happen after my friend was victimized. It only happened after the guy did it to multiple women.
As for the others, I would refer back to the Bill Cosby case — not enough evidence. It’s not enough that the woman says she was assaulted. After all, in the vast majority of cases, the man is likely to deny everything. Let’s take the case of the guy sticking his hand between the woman’s closed legs in the restaurant. It would mean the woman would have to get a photo or take a sample of her clothing to get his fingerprints.
There is the argument that women make false claims. But studies have shown as little as 2% of sexual assault claims were proven fraudulent. Meanwhile, according to a study, only 25% of sexual assaults were actually reported. I assume that some of those assaults were not reported because the woman feared no one would believe her or would judge her.
In other words, the only way to truly prove that a sexual assault occurred is if it is proven that a pattern of sexual assault and harassment has occurred. This means that men know they can get away with sexual assault many times before they get caught. If they are discrete, they likely never will get caught.
So why do so many men do this? As a man, you would think I could answer the question. I could say that men do it because they feel pressure to be a stud, or that they know they can get away with it, or they feel like the only way they can get “access” to a woman is to do it without consent.
Frankly, I can’t answer the question. I guess I don’t understand men as well as I thought I did.
Joel Myhre is a resident of Fergus Falls.
