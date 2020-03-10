In the weekend edition of The Daily Journal, it stated that the city council has hired collaborative design group of Minneapolis to help us decide what to do with the RTC.
They suggested we do a survey. Isn’t this something the city council could of thought of? How many outside groups do we have to pay for to decide what to do with a rotten old building?
So we are doing a survey! In the meantime, the Westridge Mall sits there empty, Kmart closed, Target closed, Sunmart closed, Sunmart gas station closed, Shopko closed, City Bakery closes, Hedahls Auto Parts closes, Herberger’s closed, among others.
So why are we doing a survey to see what we should do with an old building that is beyond repair, and won’t bring any jobs, or people into Fergus Falls?
Has the city council seen how many empty buildings there are in Fergus Falls? And if they did, why are they wasting so much time and money on what to do with the RTC?
In 2007, the city got a really good deal, for just one dollar you can own a state hospital.
Since then, the city has been throwing $100,000 a year at this monster.
The state of Minnesota gave the city of Fergus Falls a grant of $7.15 million. Thirteen years later there is $53,00 left.
Again, why do we need a survey?
The Journal also stated that once this $53,000 is gone, it is passed on to the taxpayers, it would mean a tax hike of 1.5-2%.
So if you are tired of the city of Fergus Falls throwing $100,000 at an old rotten building, and don’t want them to do it for another 13 years, contact your city councilman. And when you do, ask them why are you doing a survey?
Don Roggenkamp
Fergus Falls
