I have always wanted to get a home energy audit because, from what I hear, tightening up the leaks in our homes is a significant way to reduce our carbon footprint. In early February, Citizens’ Climate Lobby had the privilege of hosting Lori Moxness from Otter Tail Power Company as our guest speaker. Through this presentation, I discovered that, through their Home Transformer program, OTP provides free home energy audits to their customers who use solely electric heat and have an electric water heater.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?