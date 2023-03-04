I have always wanted to get a home energy audit because, from what I hear, tightening up the leaks in our homes is a significant way to reduce our carbon footprint. In early February, Citizens’ Climate Lobby had the privilege of hosting Lori Moxness from Otter Tail Power Company as our guest speaker. Through this presentation, I discovered that, through their Home Transformer program, OTP provides free home energy audits to their customers who use solely electric heat and have an electric water heater.
This was music to my ears because my husband and I are part owners of a couple of lake properties, passed down in my husband’s family, which are heated with only electric heat, so they qualify for this program. Today, in this article, I would like to share the process step by step, because I think sometimes the first step is the hardest to take, and the fear of the unknown holds us back.
The first step that my husband took was to contact Lori Moxness at OTP and she directed him to fill out a short form, which is available on their website (https://www.otpco.com/ways-to-save/rebates-and-savings/home-transformer-residential/), and she made sure that we had 100% electric energy in those homes to qualify. A few days after completing the form, my husband received a call from the energy audit company to set up a time when he could be at the properties while they did the assessment. The assessment took approximately two hours per property, and included a blower door test to determine air tightness and thermal imaging analysis to gauge the adequacy of our insulation. Several issues were discovered in this process. The most significant issue was that in one home, there was an attic hatch, which is a way to access the attic using a removable portion of the ceiling. The problem was that this hatch had broken some time back and never been replaced because it was located in the back of a closet and had gone unnoticed while changing hands in the family. The assessor said that we were virtually losing 60% of our heat through that opening into the attic.
In the other dwelling, there was a similar issue with a small closet door that opened into a space that is part of a dormer in the roof, which connected with an outside wall. Because the door to this small closet was not insulated, a lot of heat was escaping into the attic space through this closet as well. There were other issues exposed as well which we can work on rectifying in the upcoming months. The consultant that did the assessment was very friendly, knowledgeable and professional. Along with the assessment, they also leave you with a TON of free stuff. You get LED light bulbs, outlet gaskets, window caulking, weather stripping, a low-flow showerhead, faucet aerators, pipe insulation, an advanced power strip and a door sweep just for having the assessment completed! Within 60 days of the assessment, you will also receive a detailed report with recommendations for actions with estimated cost paybacks. Why throw money out the window (or attic in our case), when you can have a free energy audit!
