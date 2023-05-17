In life, motives and understanding the reasoning behind the choices we make is key.
It’s the WHY behind what we do or don’t do that matters.
For instance, one day while walking down a store aisle an employee rammed right into me — literally bumping into my cart with theirs. Without so much as a look-back, the young lad kept right on going. Yet, on a different occasion someone bumped my cart and immediately stopped and apologized. Which of these two instances were easier to respond to?
As anyone would guess, the second one was easier because the person apologized. After the first drive by, the one responsible was told he’d hit grandma. He was then asked what his grandma would think — and soon, did become aware of his wrong doing. You see, when asked, the young man had no reason as to WHY he did what he did. Apparently, understanding how to maneuver a shopping cart while at the same time riding upon it — was merely a matter of brain development. However, as to the WHY he didn’t apologize after doing it remained the mystery. When asked, the look on his face was evidence enough that he’d goofed up. How do I know? Remember when asked if he had a grandma? Turns out, he does. He connected his two worlds, confessed his wrong doing and was freely forgiven.
So let’s go deeper. Some have spoken about the list of do’s and don’ts in this world and how difficult it is to keep that list. As we all know, lists of rules can keep us on track but they can also keep us bound. Rules can often work against us if we don’t understand the importance of the WHY behind them. If we don’t understand the why, the little rebel in us surfaces and when all is said and done — often the fall out isn’t all that bad, or so it seems. I mean, the sky didn’t fall, but amidst the fallout we’re introduced to many others who do what we just did as more layers of temptations surface and the spiral begins.
Soon, the words He taught us to pray, “Lead us not into temptation …” echoes from somewhere in the past as it becomes easier to justify what we do. Like a child needing food wiped from their mouths with a bib, we’d rather sit as if in a helpless state of affairs on our high and mighty chairs as it appears the fruit from the apple wasn’t left in Eden. Nope. It’s running right out of every little thing we are hungering and thirsting for. And most oft the juicy fruit runs freely as if ready to spoon feed the masses.
Remaining in a helpless state never allows anyone to mature relationally much less spiritually. The Truth is — all rebellion leads us into temptation — drawing us further into dependence on self and independence from Him. So now what?
Here are five words that will produce fruit worthy of sweet sustenance: “Jesus I Trust in You.” These words act as a weapon of warfare in the midst of spiritual battles. Once we understand that there are battles all around us, then we can begin to better understand why the do’s and don’ts in life matter.
What else is key? In a nutshell, when we can say, “He is God and I am not,” the burdens are transferred from our shoulders to His.
The challenge is for us to get out of the high chair, take off the bib, and begin wiping the feet of those whom He places beside us rather than spoon feeding what the world is serving up.
“I can’t,” you say? You would be correct in that line of thinking. You can’t — He can. “I can’t but You can,” is another five word prayer that moves mountains. Amen.