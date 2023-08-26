Did you grow up writing thank you’s after every birthday and holiday? Did you really think about the impact of what you were doing or did you push your hand muscles through it, get them written and sent? I was one of those kids. Don’t get me wrong, I was very grateful, but the process of doing the thank you’s didn’t seem necessary.
It wasn’t until my late 20’s, that I received a thank you from a friend, simply thanking me for being who I am and how I’ve impacted her life. It made me feel so good. It was one of the first times I’d received a personalized, handwritten thank you, for something other than a gift.
Fast forward to today, ten years later, this practice of gratitude has become part of my life. I keep note cards stashed at home, in my car and at work. It is extremely important to me to acknowledge the individuals that surround me, for all that they do and how they have impacted me. As some often say, “It takes a village,” and I want to thank my village.
So what is it about a handwritten, personalized thank you? In our social media, news infested world, handwritten notes show an effort of kindness, generosity and true sincerity. Sure, it’s important to continue writing thank you’s for gifts, but thinking outside of the box and acknowledging someone for helping you with something, being a listening ear or for just being their true self, like my friend did. They can be the differentiator. They are thoughtful and simply make our society, workplaces and home lives a better place by encouraging generosity and appreciation.
Do thank you’s have an impact beyond the receiver feeling good? The answer is 100%. The practice of writing a thank you is a form of expressing gratitude, which has many evidence based studies proving its positive impacts on overall well-being for the giver and the receiver. Some physical benefits include: decreased depressive symptoms, improved working memory, improved sleep and improved immune system function. Emotional benefits include: celebrating the present moment, increased empathy and reduced aggression, increased coping and mental strength, and a more joyful life. The relational and social benefits include: improved relationships, strengthened social ties and self- worth, less self-centered, and blocks toxic emotions.
Now you may be asking, how do I get started in writing a thank you? Reflect on your day and think about what happened, who was in it, how you felt, etc. Grab a notecard. An ideal note can be simply three to four sentences, short and to the point. Allow yourself to be vulnerable, and thank that person/s for the impact that they had. Be specific about what they did, why you appreciate them or if it was a physical gift, why you are grateful and what you’ll use it for.
Good luck! You can do it! It will be well worth your effort!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone