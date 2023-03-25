Recently the National Weather Service said that they are boosting the Red River Valley flood forecast for this spring. After reading this announcement (which was no surprise) it brought back a flood (pun intended) of memories that I have from growing up and living in the twin towns of Wahpeton and Breckenridge. I clearly remember the flood of 1997 when the entire south side of Breckenridge flooded. That was a major disaster and as I recall the National Weather Service that year said there was minimal risk of flooding. They have not made that mistake again as there have been a few times when they said there was a possibility of major flooding and it did not actually flood. I prefer to be on the side of caution so I am okay with that.





