As a sports fan, there’s always one day, or series of days, which pump me up more than anything.
Draft day.
As a Vikings fan, it’s certainly not Super Bowl Sunday. There hasn’t been a Super Bowl Sunday that I have been really pumped about since I was 8, and I was only pumped for one half of that one. The Vikings were losing to the Raiders, 16-0 at half, and, crying while confused about the halftime show, I asked my dad if the game is over. I think his response was something like, “No, the game isn’t over, but it might as well be.”
His interest in football waned rapidly after that game.
No, my favorite day of the year for the NFL is the April draft, when my team gets to pick among the college players to fill holes and find superstars.
This year, the Vikings, by finishing a mediocre 7-9 last year, get to pick 14th in this year’s draft. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to determine that the Vikings’ most pressing needs are on the offensive line. Their offensive line has been a problem for the past decade, and it seems the team’s brass refuses to put a priority on it.
Most mock drafts have the Vikings taking an offensive lineman or a defensive end with that pick. While I admit defensive end is a need position, not drafting a big offensive tackle in the first round would be bothersome to me. Some would like to see the Vikings take Marshall native and NDSU alum Trey Lance. I would too, but my bet is that he won’t be anywhere near available once the Vikings pick. Since the Vikings have Kirk Cousins, I also would assume general manager Rick Spielman will believe it will cost too much to move up to get a guy that will be a backup this year.
All of that said, it always tickles me to read the Vikings’ draft grades a day after the draft is completed. I’m not quite sure how anyone would know. For one thing, even the most diehard college football fans likely only know about the players on their own team and the superstars from other teams, such as Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. How exactly can someone judge a draft based only on hearsay?
Besides, there’s simply no way to know whether a draft pick is going to turn out. It is required in the NFL that a player have a minimum amount of size, speed and strength. For example, no matter how skilled I am at the little things in football, I was always too short and too slow.
But beyond the minimum, there are infinite possibilities. There are countless No. 1 overall draft picks who obviously had idea size, speed, arm strength, and other qualities, but were complete busts (think Troy Williamson of the Vikings). Then there are the Adam Thielens and Tom Bradys and of the NFL, guys who were either drafted really late or not drafted at all, dedicated themselves to the sport, and became all-pros and hall-of-famers at their positions.
It’s also why I’m concerned about the idea that the Vikings automatically pick an offensive lineman. Remember the Christian Ponder pick? They felt desperate to draft a quarterback, and ended up drafting a guy who should have been picked three or four rounds later. Not picking an offensive lineman in the first round but getting a good player is a far better option than picking a bad offensive lineman in the first round.
This is why while I realize you’ll know who the Vikings picked already by the time you read this, I guarantee you will have no idea whether they picked wisely.
• • •
Prom is a big deal to high school students. They may not tell you that, but it really is. They’ve seen all the movies featuring proms, and want to have one of their own.
COVID has been an issue, of course, for the past two years. The idea of having prom last year was a laugher. This year, there are precautions, of course, such as mask wearing and limiting outside dates. At the school I teach at, however, the students have been great sports about it, being willing to take a friend as a date to be able to go. I’m proud of our students for understanding that, having missed prom last year, they haven’t taken it for granted.
Joel Myhre is a resident of Fergus Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.