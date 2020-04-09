Ambitious William and Tom from our local writers’ group, are setting us up for remote viewing via software most of us can download, so we can continue to have regular meetings, though separated. Some of us, myself included, have decided against joining, due to our dread of tech. Below is recent dialog regarding this effort:
William: I’m trying to have a meeting with Tom and nothing is working as it should. But, if you are trying to join tomorrow’s meeting, it hasn’t begun, so you couldn’t join it anyway. What you need is to have a ‘test’ meeting with someone. I’m busy until later this evening. Should I call you when I have some time?
Sandra: I actually clicked on the blue entry below ‘Join Zoom Meeting’ but when I got to that page it told me to go back and get a piece of information it needed, in order to go forward, so I went back to the page to copy the information I was supposed to have, but it won’t let me go back to the place where I have to put that information, in order to go forward.
I’ve written this rant as a good example of what causes me to resist on-line activity. I can’t do it. It wastes the precious time I still have.
Sorry, folks. I won’t try again.
William: I totally get it. Tom and I spent 90 minutes trying to get Zoom to work on his laptop. Worse, we had it working last week, no problems. We’re using his smartphone instead.
I think about potential sociological issues in a high-tech future when daily tasks require levels of expertise not everyone has the time or brains to figure out. We see symptoms already. E.g., modern cars compared to pre-80s cars. At 18, I could fix most car problems. Now, it’s so complicated it’s not worth fixing. The most technologically advanced, labor-intensive vehicles in history are disposable, single-use cars.
Is this progress?
Thanks, William
Sandra: I have a mind-set with tech that demands it work the first time, and if it doesn’t, I don’t try again. I predict we’ll soon all wake up and realize how much of our lifetime is being devoured by frustration with tech, and we may begin to expect customer friendly products. Extremely friendly, like “On/Off/Treble/Bass,” and “Plug in and push ‘play’.”
Also, we should not have to expect to spend a whole afternoon setting up a product, along with its software. Recently, I bought an adapter for a projector, for which I should not have had to buy an adapter, and the instructions said not to plug anything in, until I could download and make use of a piece of software for a tiny, little, friggin’ ADAPTER! I had to pay my local geek to set it up. (All praise to geeks! We don’t love this like you do.)
There are so many better ways to use up our time. Primarily, I think of this laptop as the best darn typewriter I ever had. Most of the garbage flashing by in color is detrimental to that—utterly distracting—invasive.
William: Thank you so much, though, for taking the initiative and keeping the Writers’ Group functional.
From a deeply past era, I am . . . —sb
(end of dialog)
Seeing an entire set of opportunities opening up; I’m surely not the first to see it:
We’re at the end of the distribution chain—the last to be fed. We pay upward, to a system that sustains all of us. In terms of labor and capital, we consumers find ourselves in a situation of having to complete the work that should have happened in the factory, plus we have to pay for the product. The design of our technology should have accommodated this reality that, the middle class already has a job, most of the time, and we don’t like to spend our scarce off time doing this secondary job of the assembly line for no pay, so shareholders get a little more.
I see a future movement; aghast! “Plug in and push play!” “On! Off! Treble! Bass!” I want to see the T-shirts. Will someone please make them? Are people beginning to find political space regarding the governance of this hermetic cyber nightmare we’re living in real life? Large sections of our time are being hijacked by the internet, which is virtual, not “real,” and by all the tech companies that profit from our stolen hours.
BTW, could someone design an app that would suppress all the commercial interruptions bombarding us? Oh? I think there already is one. It came by and I couldn’t figure out how to access it. Probably involved a download.
Sandra Barnhouse is a local artist, author and retired university publications editor.
