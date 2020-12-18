On Dec. 23, 1966, the night before Christmas Eve, Fergus Falls Otter boys basketball fans packed the old high school gym next to Roosevelt Park. Fergus Falls was the heavy underdog against Moorhead which eventually advanced to the state boys basketball tournament.
Dennis Anderson had taken over as head boys basketball coach at Fergus Falls High School in the fall of 1966, with Wally Pearson as his assistant. They came together from Ada where, the previous season, they coached Ada to the state boys basketball tournament.
The play of the game, 54 years ago, was a defensive gem.
Moorhead had possession of the basketball with the score tied at 49-49 with 21 seconds remaining in the final period of play. The Spuds planned to take the final shot and win the game over the Otters.
Pat Driscoll of Moorhead, star guard for the Spuds, was pressured by Otter defenders and took some backward steps while dribbling.
He stepped on the center line, resulting in an over-and-back violation.
Fergus Falls took possession of the basketball and Les Anderson made a three-point play, a basket and free throw. This gave the Otters a 52-49 lead with 15 seconds left in the game.
Driscoll made a basket with eight seconds left to cut the Otter lead to 52-51, and Fergus Falls held on for the victory.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better pre-Christmas Eve present,” said Fergus Falls School Superintendent Lew Wermager after the game.
This game is considered one of the best games ever at the old high school gym, where basketball games were played from 1953 to 2010.
The basketball game seems like just yesterday to former players Les and Lloyd Anderson (twins) and Glen Soliah who were high school seniors in 1966-67.
“I remember Driscoll backing up. I was shocked when he stepped on the center line, and so was Driscoll,” said Soliah, today a resident of Jacksonville, Florida.
Les Anderson, living in Red Wing, said he thinks often of his playing days, and especially that classic Fergus-Moorhead game.
Lloyd Anderson, a resident of Montross, Virginia, near Washington, D.C., refers to those high school basketball days as something special.
Current Fergus Falls resident Karl Beck was a starting sophomore in the Fergus Falls-Moorhead game and led the Otters with 15 points. Les Anderson and Soliah each had 14 points.
“The size of the crowd and their enthusiasm in that classic Roosevelt gym was unforgettable,” Beck said earlier this week. “And to beat a state tournament caliber team like Moorhead was pretty special.”
“Luckily the game was just before Christmas so we could let the outcome soak in. The seniors on our team were excellent examples and leaders for us younger players. They are still good friends of mine today.”
Other Otter team members in 1966-67 were Greg “Fuzz” Noren, Carey Carlson, Jerry Skogmo, Kent Michaelson, Tom Ellingson, Tyler Erickson, John Schwankl and Hugh Jacobson.
Fergus Falls lost in District 23 postseason play. The Spuds fell to Edina in the state finals during the days of a one-class system.
Michigan Republican: Democracy comes first
Michigan Republican and Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield fought hard for President Trump.
“Nobody wanted him to win more than me,” Chatfield said. “He’s done an incredible job. But I love our republic. Changing the electors from Biden to Trump would be doing something unprecedented.”
Chatfield said that if Michigan legislators and other states changed the vote of the people, “we’d lose our country forever.”
The Republican leader said the ill-advised efforts to change election results would result in destruction for future elections in regard to the Electoral College.
“And I can’t stand for that. I won’t,” he said.
Chatfield said the Michigan legislature looked into every single allegation of voter fraud. Nothing, he said, led to even a minor dent in Biden’s 154,188 margin of victory.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
