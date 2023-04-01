I checked the calendar, just in case I was mistaken, but yes, it is spring. I just returned from Sioux Falls where it’s several degrees warmer than in Fergus Falls. On Monday, I looked out the window of my daughter’s home to see a snow drift on the neighbor’s outbuilding that reaches to the roof. While their snow is slowly melting, some drifts are still very high and the temperatures aren’t reaching past 30 degrees. Today I spoke with a friend from the Grand Forks area, and she reported that a snow drift is almost to the top of their light pole. Eric reported seeing a black spot on a field as he entered southern Otter Tail County on his trip home from South Dakota on Sunday, but it was only one. And as I was driving back yesterday, snow was blowing across the highway making the southbound lane treacherous. March came in like a lion, and contrary to the weather folklore, is also going out like a lion. Wondering how often this happens, I decided to take a backward glance at spring stories I have written over the years.



