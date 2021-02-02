In trying to figure out what to write for this week’s column, I asked several members of my inner circle (like I really have one of these ... ). First, I asked my co-workers, then my wife, then I even asked someone on Facebook who I know. You wanna know what I came up with ... nothing. Zilch. Zip. Nadda.
I made the decision that I really should just discuss my writer’s block at the beginning of February and some of the topics that I kicked around before ending up on this. First, my wife suggested that I talk about Groundhog’s Day. I mentioned that my column would appear in print the day after, rendering it somewhat useless. I could talk about how much I like Bill Murray and the movie “Groundhog Day,” but I will save that for another time.
The next option was discussing my current fitness regiment and how I have been able to maintain it for the first month of 2021. Nope. Nonstarter in my opinion. I don’t want to gloat about something that I am unsure will be sustainable for the whole year or a potential lifestyle change. If I get through June, I might discuss it more.
Next, it was suggested that I look at some common annoyances that I have complained about during the winter. I think I had addressed this in a prior column (not based on season). Also, I would rather write about the power of positivity than the few gripes I have.
Sports. Write about sports they say. Well, after having a discussion with someone at A Center for the Arts in 2017 when I became the managing editor, I would say it has to be topical or a little bit here and there. The reader’s comment to me at the time was, “Well, now that you are the managing editor, I hope that the newspaper isn’t filled with only sports.” I assured the reader that sports aren’t my only interest (but it is a big one) and that it would still provide the community news, arts and features that readers were accustomed.
I could have talked about the Super Bowl, but neither team is someone that I really am rooting for. If you want to break it down and throw some conspiracy into it, both teams were the favorites at the beginning of the year to make it to the Super Bowl. Kansas City is the defending Super Bowl champ, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added the right pieces (Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown) to compete for the Lombardi Trophy.
I did come into this thinking that it might be interesting to write about the best Super Bowl party recipes, but then I had to stop. It’s not that I don’t make any food for the game, it’s just that it usually is a pizza, some cocktail wieners in barbecue sauce, chicken wings and maybe some sliders. These aren’t rocket science and they don’t really have the same gourmet feel as some things featured on our lifestyle page in the weekend edition.
Another idea was to write about the recent Minnesota Newspaper Association awards the Daily Journal won. First off, there is a story in this edition (Page 1) about it and secondly I like to write the news, not really be a part of it. I am extremely proud of my staff and the others at the newspaper that celebrated these awards. We have a few members in the office who claimed awards who don’t have many MNA contests left to go. It is nice to see that our local journalists have been noticed by their peers.
I guess the best thing that I can say is that I was able to write a column about how I came up with several ideas but was unable to pull the trigger on any one of them. What you got from me here is about the extent of what those ideas would have if I actually wrote them. Another positive is that I didn’t start writing any of these ideas and look at 200 words and hit delete.
I also feel like some of my personality and topic writing is going into a different avenue. If you are a subscriber to our newsletter (and if not, you should, I use GIFs!), you know that you basically get a minicolumn four days a week from me. I zap some of my thoughts right there. I love the fact that I can reach subscribers and non-subscribers in that format and give them a peak into the newsroom.
Well, it is back to the old salt mine (I need water ... ). Hopefully something that I see, hear or feel in the community will inspire my brain and fingers to deliver a well-thought-out column. But for now, enjoy the ramblings of a writer with seasonal writer’s block.
Zach Stich is the managing editor at the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
