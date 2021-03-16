It was pointed out to me recently that spring offers Minnesotans a lot of options. This is very true.
One that is beginning is the chance to see migrating waterfowl returning from their southern wintering grounds. Some will stay to breed and nest but most will push onward.
This may be one of the last winters when Fergus Falls residents will see a heavy concentration of waterfowl on the Otter Tail River. The closing of the Hoot Lake Power Plant is expected to push a good share of the local birds South in winters to come.
A scouting trip to Western Township in southwestern Otter Tail County on Wednesday with a 400 mm lens on a D7000 Nikon body started paying dividends before I even reached the Orwell Wildlife Management Area, a refuge 7 miles from Fergus Falls. Over the big fields of corn stubble there were flocks of mallards trading back and forth. Canada geese could also be spotted. Many of these birds had the advantage of casual water in fields and some open water in small ponds.
A couple miles south of Orwell Dam there were hundreds of mallards and Canada geese standing on both sides of the road feeding and resting. There was another species there as well – one that is definitely not a summer resident of Minnesota.
The white-fronted goose is a migrant that summers on the Arctic tundra of Alaska and the northern Canadian provinces. By the time they reach Otter Tail County some of them have already migrated 1,300 miles – not quite halfway to their breeding grounds.
White-fronted geese are popularly known as “specklebellies” and they are considered one of the best-tasting wild birds. We have shot a few over the years near our hunting camp in Manitoba, Canada, but most of their migration route is through the western provinces of Canada and the western United States in the spring and fall.
Once the ponds shed their blackening ice cover you will see a lot more migrants. Snow geese have already started their migration through the area and there was a big push through the Dakotas last weekend.
In addition to Canada geese, the three species of puddle ducks that can be found nesting here in the greatest numbers are wood ducks, mallards and blue-winged teal. That is not to leave out ducks like canvasback, redheads, pintails green-winged teal and a smattering of other species.
With this early thaw it is a good bet that the diving and puddle ducks will be arriving this year before the end of March. Waterfowlers and birdwatchers be ready - this is the time of the year to see ducks and geese at their peak plumage by the thousands.
Brian Hansel is a reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.