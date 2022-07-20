On this date, July 20, in 1846, some women assembled in Seneca Falls, launching the American women’s suffrage movement. One of the organizers was Elizabeth Cody Stanton, who said:
“We are assembled to protest against a form of government, existing without the consent of the governed — to declare our right to be free as man is free, to be represented in the government which we are taxed to support, to have such disgraceful laws as give man the power to chastise and imprison his wife, to take the wages which she earns, the property which she inherits, and, in case of separation, the children of her love.”
Women were taxed without representation, and had no say in endless laws taking away their freedoms. At that time, any “well bred” ladies were strongly discouraged from the public sphere, even speaking in public at all. Like children, they were supposed to be seen and not heard — and obey.
Alexander Tocqueville, a French diplomat, wrote:
“In America the independence of woman is irrecoverably lost in the bonds of matrimony. If an unmarried woman is less constrained there than elsewhere, a wife is subjected to stricter obligations. The former makes her father’s house an abode of freedom and of pleasure; the latter lives in the home of her husband as if it were a cloister.” (Democracy in America, 1835-1840)
Another passage he writes, translated to much less diplomatic terms would be: “Americans particularly put money and God before being human to their wives; they force them to sacrifice joy to merciless work, and let public opinion bully them back home.”
It was advantageous to mistreat slaves, so why not too women which they had all the legal rights over – especially when their all-male religious leaders and others urged that doing so was perfectly correct and moral! Even today, we see religious leaders & others encouraging, partaking in, and covering up abuse of women. The Southern Baptist scandal is the latest.
Women could be committed to mental institutions by their husbands without due process. In 1860, Elizabeth Packard was committed to an insane asylum for standing up to her husband, a Calvinist minister. In that asylum, she met women committed for reading novels, “hard studying,” “jealousy” or “insane behavior during the change of life.” Even PMS could get women committed, only it was called “uterine derangement” then. Boy, uteruses just seem to get women in trouble, don’t they? She got out and fought back, writing books.
200 years later, some attitudes linger. Outspoken women are attacked as crazy, un-womanly, unbalanced, even bestial — the language abusers use to discredit victims. Worse yet were these little leftover sexist laws. As late as the 1970s, married women couldn’t get credit cards in their names. They couldn’t get bank loans or be sterilized without their husband’s consent. As late as 1985, some states still legalized martial rape, on the old doctrine that a woman should submit to her husband at all times! If not for that, his first wife could have charged Donald Trump with rape.
Seneca Falls began a long fight for women’s right to vote. Black men got the right to vote first, in 1868. White women would not get the vote until 1920, when the 19th Amendment was passed. They paid for that right in blood and unspeakable courage; arrests, threats, abuse, institutionalization. Heroines of history. They gathered famed supporters along the way.
Mark Twain said in 1901, “I know that since the women started out on their crusade they have scored in every project they undertook against unjust laws. I would like to see them help make the laws and those who are to enforce them. I would like to see the whiplash in women’s hands.”
In 1909 he said, “To win freedom always involves hard fighting. I believe in women doing what they deem necessary to secure their rights.”
Courage also occurs to this day when women stand up and dare to testify about abusers; whether domestic or public. Often they pay a steep price. Death, permanent trauma, ostracism, life on the run. On June 28 this year, we saw how far we have come and yet how far we must go.
Liz Cheney, the vice-chair of a Congressional committee questioned Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to the President’s Chief of Staff. Ms. Hutchinson testified to abusive behavior and how her bosses actively planned, aided, and incited armed people to storm the Capitol and overthrow our government. She likely will need witness protection for a while. More heroines of history.
Today, we have the right to vote. Use it now. Fight for our rights and to expel abusers from power.