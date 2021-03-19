Spring is here, hopefully or maybe even finally. After all, according to the calendar the first day of spring is today, Saturday, March 20. Signs of spring arriving are everywhere.
Obviously, one of the most important signs that spring is here is that the snow is actually melted or melting, yeah! The robins will be here soon and I am quite sure the tulips are a short time away. The spring sports season will be coming soon at our local schools and spring jackets are now out and about.
Softball and baseball teams will soon be getting out their gear and outdoor practices are soon to begin. Spring cleaning will soon be upon us and the street sweepers have been busy sweeping up all the sand that was spread to keep us safe on the ice.
Greenhouses will soon be opening and garden season will be in full swing before we know it. Soon we will be raking and mowing our lawns and proclaiming that we will never again complain about having to mow the lawn.
Let’s not forget about the golf course. Golfers all over town have been wanting to get on the course as soon as possible. It appears that should happen sooner than later.
Let’s hope that we have seen the last of the cold and snow for this winter. Let’s call it good and let spring arrive unabated.
Ken Harty is the publisher of the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
