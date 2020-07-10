Gov. Tim Walz plans to schedule a special session around July 13 for the Minnesota legislators to finish their work. One key piece that should be an easy decision is for the Senate to approve the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund (ENRTF) bill. This fund was approved by Minnesota voters in 1988 as a constitutional amendment that a portion of the state lottery proceeds be dedicated to the trust fund. These funds are to be used even if a deficit occurs to ensure our environment is protected. We all appreciate and love to have access to nature’s bounty in our lives. Minnesota’s water, air, habitat, wildlife, parks, and trails have all benefited from past actions with these funds, but there is more work to be done.
The ENRTF bill, as recommended by the Legislative Citizen’s Commission on Natural Resources, needs to be passed. We cannot leave $60 million on the table, which is what Senator Bill Ingebrigtsen has done. He has refused to bring forward a vote to approve the ENRTF bill. These funds could provide 250 jobs and help our economy as it seeks to preserve our environment, which is being threatened every day.
Now is the time to pass the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund. The money is there. Call for a vote to approve these funds, so they can go to work protecting our state’s treasured natural resources.
Viola Riggle
President of Prairie Lakes Audubon Chapter
Alexandria
