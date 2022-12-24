As I read the article, “Working towards a solution: Fergus looks to knock down barriers to child care,” I was heartened by the community involvement in increasing the supply of high-quality, affordable childcare in our area. It is clear that the lack of high-quality childcare hits home for more than just parents of young children. This is not new, however. Childcare across the state has been in crisis for many years. The pandemic made it worse and we have not recovered. In addition to innovative solutions, childcare in Minnesota desperately needs one thing – public funding. When the new Minnesota legislature convenes on Jan. 3, we need childcare to be at the top of their list.



