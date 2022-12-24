As I read the article, “Working towards a solution: Fergus looks to knock down barriers to child care,” I was heartened by the community involvement in increasing the supply of high-quality, affordable childcare in our area. It is clear that the lack of high-quality childcare hits home for more than just parents of young children. This is not new, however. Childcare across the state has been in crisis for many years. The pandemic made it worse and we have not recovered. In addition to innovative solutions, childcare in Minnesota desperately needs one thing – public funding. When the new Minnesota legislature convenes on Jan. 3, we need childcare to be at the top of their list.
Currently, childcare classrooms across the state are closing daily because we cannot find staff. We cannot find staff because the wages we can afford to pay them are constrained by what we can charge parents. In greater Minnesota, childcare can cost up to $12,000 per year per child, only a few thousand dollars shy of tuition at the University of Minnesota. Ask any parent of a young child how they are paying for childcare and you will hear stunning stories of cobbled together schedules, long hours, debt and stress. Many cannot earn enough to pay for care, so they remain out of the workforce.
Every family in Minnesota should have access to affordable childcare and everyone working in childcare should be paid the wages they deserve. There is no reason that children ages 0-5 should not receive the same funding and support as those in K-12, particularly when our brains develop the most between 0 and 5. The new Minnesota legislature has the opportunity to transform how we do childcare, by treating it as the public good that it is, and giving it the sustainable funding it needs, which will give all Minnesota families the chance to thrive.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone