Have you ever experienced something that you thought made you a candidate for the worst mother/father/parent of the year? I received a call from my daughter telling me about such an event.
The family of six came home from church, unlocked the door and entered the house. Mom and Dad rustled up lunch and after eating, everyone disbursed to their favorite places for “quiet time,” a Sunday tradition where Mom and Dad retire to their room and the kids find quiet things to do for an hour or so. Sometime later, the phone rang. A friendly neighbor greeted my daughter, saying, “Junior is with me.” “OK … ” She replied, thinking it a bit odd. The man continued … “Where are you? He’s very upset and said you left without him.” Dumbstruck, Mom responds, “We’re home!”
The neighbor retorted, “I’ll walk him home.” Dad went outside to meet the neighbor and a very distraught 5-year-old.
Junior decided to go outside to play with his much-loved remote-control car during quiet time. Now that school has started, he has less time to drive it. After a while, he tired of the toy and decided to head in. The door was locked so he rang the doorbell. He waited. No response. Concerned now, he walked around the house and saw the old Suburban in the driveway, but didn’t see the family van.
“Oh, no they left me, they’re not home anymore!”
As panic wormed its way into his heart he thinks, “Where did they go? What am I going to do?”
The only thing poor Junior could think to do was go to his friend’s house for help. As he walked down the block, the little voice in his head spoke: “Why did they leave me? I am all alone! Don’t they love me?”
By the time he reached the end of the block, poor Junior was beside himself.
Apparently when the family arrived home, the door was unlocked with the house key. Their home is a historic Tudor, built well over 100 years ago. The exterior doors have mortise locks which are built into the interior of the door. While you can open the door with the key, the lock needs to be disengaged, or the door remains locked from the outside. While Mom and Dad retired to their room, everyone else headed to the attic for TV, video games and what have you. The dog, who barks at every noise he hears, must have followed the kids upstairs. No one heard the doorbell.
The family van was parked in the garage. Junior forgot to look there. Panic poking at him, Junior missed that small detail. All’s well that ends well; Junior was never abandoned and, while denying that it was kinda funny, smiled sheepishly as he recalled the event.
The story reminded me of an incident 38 years earlier when this same daughter was only a few weeks old. Her big 3 ½ -year-old brother was outside playing when he saw the dog off her leash and hurried to catch her. Thinking they were going for a walk, Kitty (the dog) stayed just a few feet ahead as they trotted together down the block. Always a few feet behind, he couldn’t catch her. As they reached the end of the three-block long neighborhood, Kitty crossed the road. The young man knew he wasn’t allowed to cross the road, never!
“But Kitty just crossed and I have to catch her … ”
The young hero started to cry because he couldn’t catch Kitty and he knew he was in big trouble.
As an elderly couple looked out their front-room window, they spotted a black dog being followed by a very small boy, beset with tears. They stepped out to help. Crying hard, and having poor language development, the boy’s words were unintelligible. They quickly corralled the dog and called the police.
Meanwhile, noticing that my son had left the yard, I told his 5 ½ -year-old sister that he was missing and I had to find him. While I was out, the phone rang and Sissy answered.
“Hello?”
“Is your mother there?”
“No.”
“This is the police department … ”
Officer Achter was making his rounds, when he heard through dispatch that a small boy was found chasing a dog in the 1100 block of West Lincoln Avenue. Recognizing the description of the child, Achter radioed in that he was answering the call. Seeing Officer Achter, a family friend, my son went right to him. The couple explained how they found the boy, the officer thanked them and buckled his fugitive into the squad car.
A few minutes later, as I was frantically looking for my son, a cop car pulled up to the front of the house. The back door opens and out jumps my smiling little boy, saying, “I got to ride in a police car!” All the cares of the world were forgotten. My friend explained what happened and suggested we could get the dog after my husband got off work.
Relieved, I thanked the officer, hugged my son, and entered the house where Sissy promptly reported, “The police called and asked for you. I told them you weren’t home.”
I was sure I would be arrested for child endangerment and abandonment. Nothing came of the event, except that I felt like a prime candidate for the worst-mother-of-the-year award!
What’s your story?
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
