Yesterday, I sat down and wrote a letter of recommendation for a co-worker and friend. This friend is looking for a new job in a field that they have not worked in, but they have all the qualifications that would make someone successful in that line of work. It was a letter that I was honored and happy to write.
This isn’t the first time that I have been asked to write a recommendation for a former employee, friend or player. Former reporter Kristin Goosen received a letter of recommendation from me when she applied for her current job, as well as current reporter Johanna Armstrong when she was seeking MNA’s Dave Pyle New Journalist Award (which she won). Both times, I was honored they asked me to write them a letter and happy that they were successful in obtaining what they were looking for.
For many, a letter of recommendation is a way to help out family or friends obtain work or honors. Little is thought of when doing these things and sometimes the level of interest is low. They don’t take time to look over the document and send it to the recipient with little afterthought.
When recommending people for employment or for awards, I hold this to be a very important and sacred thing. When I recommend someone, not only am I suggesting they are the desired selection, I am also telling the letter reader who I am as a person. A bad recommendation shows a bad judge of character.
I learned this through working for my aunt. Constantly, I had friends ask if my aunt’s business was hiring and if they could put my name down as a reference. Although there was nothing to stop a person from putting my name down, they should know that I was going to speak the truth about their character and if I thought they would fit in at the place of employment.
Some of my friends did obtain employment from my aunt, others did not. I wasn’t willing to risk my character for someone that I didn’t feel would be a good hire. My aunt knew this and trusted that I had the best interest for her when a friend would put my name down as a reference.
Recently, I went to bat for a friend of mine that had been down on his luck because of the pandemic. An employer talked with me about the struggles they had been having filling a position at their business. “I can’t get anyone to stay. Every time they are trained in, they decide to leave,” said the employer.
Knowing what my friend was looking for and what the employer expected, I suggested that the two get together and talk. My friend has been working at the job for over two weeks and has already been given high remarks by the employer. While I don’t know if this will be a permanent situation for him, I know that he will work hard and uphold both our character.
As a football coach, I have helped out a few football players and others I have passed. I have been asked by numerous football players to help them get recruited to bigger colleges and universities after they played for me. I told them that I would be honest with anyone looking to recruit them and answer their questions truthfully. This sometimes led players to bigger schools and other times they had to accept smaller offers.
In the coaching world, recommendations are everything. If you work hard on the field, in the classroom, at your job and are positive and polite, you can go really far. The “pipelines” that were established with different schools stayed open as long as coaches sent us good people and players. Several times I heard the head coach state “Looks like the pipeline at (insert school here) went dry” after having a couple of recruits end up being a headache.
For me, I don’t know if the coaches were trying to get rid of the player or honestly don’t care about how it makes them look. If Coach A sends us a bad player more than once, that might be it for recruiting from them. It is a direct reflection on what they as a person, allow their players to get away with.
I have the same thoughts when recommending friends and co-workers. I can’t send a bad egg to someone else. It makes me look bad and shows what I was willing to allow.
On the flip side, I appreciate everyone that has written me a letter of recommendation. They have helped me along in my career and I hope that I haven’t disappointed them. I have worked hard to showcase that I was the right hire and that they made a good recommendation.
So the next time you sit down and write out a letter to an employer recommending a colleague, friend or family member, remember that you are not only vouching for the person looking for employment but you are also vouching for yourself.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
