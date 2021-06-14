In the late afternoon of June 6, 2020, a severe thunderstorm ripped through Otter Tail County. A bolt of lightening struck the bell cupola of Bethel Lutheran Church located about 11 miles south of Battle Lake. Coincidentally, lightening from that same storm also struck a large cottonwood tree next to Myron Dahle’s house in Battle Lake. Little did Myron know at the time that he would perform an important task for the members of Bethel Church. The fire raged through the building, but some historical records were saved, including a book stored in a safe. It was the secretary’s book, containing the minutes of biannual board meetings from 1876 to 1905.
Think of it: Here were the written words of early pioneer immigrants, most of whom had left Scandinavia for a better life in America. This book was a treasure, a written history of ancestors like my grandmother Gertrude, who had come from Selbu, Norway, and my grandfather Olav Juvland, who immigrated from Seljord, Norway.
Unfortunately, the handwriting was not in English. It was written in Dano-Norwegian, a language that had evolved during a period when Norway was controlled by Denmark. So the search was on for someone who could translate the book. Fortunately, they found Myron Dahle, one of the most interesting persons I have ever profiled for the Journal.
I visited 92-year-old Myron at his home in Battle lake, and one of the first things he asked me was if I spoke Norwegian. Shamefully, I had to admit that I gave it a try once, but gave up. Myron, whose grandparents came from Norway, has taught himself Norwegian. It started with a Norwegian dictionary he came across and later a group of friends who called themselves “Fjordhestene” or the fjord horses. This group of language enthusiasts met regularly, and Myron helped them learn the Norwegian language. Eight years ago Myron turned to online learning of Norwegian at www.duolingo.com.
Actually, Myron has another connection with a totally different type of language, binary computer language, comprised of two symbols, 1’s and 0’s. After receiving his master’s degree in mathematics from North Dakota State University, he was hired by Control Data Corporation in Minneapolis, where he served in the supporting business department and wrote computer programs. This was in 1960, at the beginning of commercial use of computers, when the units were bigger than a refrigerator, some taking up an entire room.
Later on, Myron moved to Appleton, Wisconsin, and took a job at Miller Electric, starting as a computer programer and moved on to computer analyst. He subsequently became the computer manager for 17 years. So you can see that Myron is a master of language and was the perfect choice to tackle the job of translating the Bethel Church secretary’s book.
We turn now to that treasured book. Myron spent more than six weeks working on translating the 100 pages. He told me the first thing he did was read through the minutes of each meeting several times to fully understand the meaning of each word. This also gave him a general feel for the narrative and the issues discussed and voted on by the church board. I asked him about the most difficult part of the task. He admitted there were a number of challenges. First, it was written with a dip pen, the forerunner of fountain pens. A dip pen held a small amount of ink in a nib and had to be used carefully to avoid blotches. Often words were smeared and Myron had to figure out what they were by analyzing their use within the context of the sentence. Some entries were written using the old Germanic script with poorly formed letters.
Also, during the 29 years covered by the book, the Norwegian language changed. And often the English words were spelled phonetically using Norwegian letters. It was one puzzle after another, but Myron finished the task, and the members of Bethel Church are looking forward to reading the translation in a booklet.
Working on this essay, I wondered if we take for granted our treasure of written language. Certainly, other species communicate, but we sapiens have created a means of recording our history in written words. How would we know about past empires, wars, and the feelings of people who lived in totally different eras, were it not for language? It is a gift that I revere.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.