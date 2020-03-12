I guess I picked the wrong week to run out of toilet paper.
At the time of this column, more than 125,000 people worldwide were affected by the coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, and the death toll was at 4,600. In the U.S., more than 1,200 cases were identified, and the death toll was at 33.
I really hope those numbers aren’t much different when you read this.
I don’t know what to think about this whole coronavirus thing. Clearly, plenty of people are taking it seriously. When you cancel college and professional sporting events and make the University of Minnesota shut down on-campus classes in favor of online classes, you know plenty of people are alarmed.
My question is, should we be alarmed?
As a science teacher, I understand the concern. In 1918, 50 million people globally died from the H1N1 strain of the flu. Back then, we didn’t have planes and the current level of global agricultural trade, which means the potential for spreading the disease is exponentially higher now than it was then.
I also understand the concerns in a community like Fergus Falls. Stating the obvious, our town has a large percentage of elderly residents. Having the coronavirus running through here would be particularly dangerous.
According to the Center for Disease Control, you can get the coronavirus if you stand within 6 feet of someone who has it, or you inhale respiratory droplets from an infected person who sneezes or coughs. The symptoms of coronavirus are fever, cough and shortness of breath.
As of Wednesday evening, there were five cases of coronavirus in Minnesota, all of which were in the Twin Cities.
Clearly, if the coronavirus is at its peak, there likely won’t be the need to stock up on toilet paper. Right now, a very small percentage of people around the U.S. and the world have contracted the virus. If there are a few people who get it, and those people are quarantined properly until the virus runs its course, there shouldn’t be a problem.
But can we as a society stop the virus from spreading?
There is a show on Netflix called “Pandemic” which graphically showed how an airborne virus could spread like wildfire in a large metropolitan area such as New York. It could reach the rest of the country and the world within months.
My question is, what can I do about it? What can I do to prevent myself and my child from getting the virus? What can I do to make sure others around me don’t get it?
At this point, not much. Unless someone who lives in Fergus Falls has been recently traveling internationally, came back with the virus, and has been running around town infecting people, the coronavirus is not here, yet.
If you have been travelling internationally, and you were in a country with a large number of coronavirus cases, get tested and stay home. Please. The weather isn’t that great yet anyway.
For the rest of us, however, do we really have to shut down and not leave our houses? Do we really need to have six months worth of toilet paper in our houses? I have to question that. Let’s be aware of the dangers, take precautions like washing our hands and covering our mouths when we sneeze and cough — things we should be doing anyway. But beyond that, let’s just live our lives, go to work, spend time with our families, see our friends, enjoy our hobbies.
I mean, if you want to lock yourself up in your house, I guess that’s your right. Have fun doing it.
By the way, thanks to those who bought up all the toilet paper, requiring that I buy my toilet paper at a convenience store at a 50% markup. I, you see, actually needed to buy toilet paper.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
