A few weeks ago on Wednesday, May 19 we launched the second year of the Daily Journal and the city of Fergus Falls “Yard of the Week” program. Each week through Sept. 29, The Daily Journal, along with the city of Fergus Falls and other community minded sponsors will be honoring a community member with an outstanding yard. The yard is chosen by a member of the Fergus Falls Police Department. The Daily Journal takes a photo of the yard and publishes it in the paper each Wednesday in a color display ad format and it is also published in the Daily Journal digital newsletter and posted to the city of Fergus Falls Facebook page. To honor the yard, a sign designating it as the “Yard of the Week” is placed in the yard for one week and then moved to the next chosen yard the following Wednesday. I think it’s a great idea to have the police department choose the “Yard of the Week” because they see the community every day and have a unique insight. That’s why we thought it made a lot of sense to have the police department involved to help showcase their role in the community.
We came up with the idea last year after noticing there was no such program in place to recognize the hard work of citizens who strive to make their yard and the city look beautiful all summer long. Beautiful yards are part of what makes a city a great place to live and Fergus Falls has many of them.
So make sure to have your yard looking good because it may be chosen to be our “Yard of the Week.”
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
