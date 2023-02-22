Brace yourself, what I have to say may strike you as abrasive, but someone needs to say it.
I spend a lot of time fielding complaints. There are many times when complaints are legitimate, pressing issuing and it leads to a great opportunity to dig in, do some research and provide clarity on a particular topic or situation.
The thing about complaints, though, is that if someone wants to see legitimate change, they need to follow through with processes that they are made aware of in order to see action — this is where the problem lies.
In today's day and age, making a publicly available complaint is as easy as opening up social media, typing it up and posting it for the world to see. Or, making a private complaint can be as quick as a phone call or an email. But, making a complaint can often have specific requirements in order for it to be acted upon and, more often than not, that's where the hangup occurs.
Now, if someone is making a complaint just to make put it out in the world and they don't care if anything is actually done about it, then fine — case closed. However, in my experience, that is not the case.
Not too long ago, someone called me to let me know that their child was being bullied. After chatting with this parent, I agreed that this was a legitimate instance of bullying. I filed my notes for the conversation into my file regarding bullying and encouraged the parent to take the steps necessary to get the issue addressed. The call ended.
A few weeks later, the parent called me once again, furious that I didn't do anything about the bullying and that it was just getting worse.
Hang on just a second ... I have, at times, asked if people would be willing to share their experiences regarding bullying for ongoing research. I never have stated that there is anything I can do about specific instances of bullying. I have never stated that I will take the complaints regarding bullying and file complaints on someone else's behalf. In fact, I feel it is highly unethical for me to listen to a complaint from a person that I don't know, about a child I don't know, about a situation I didn't witness and then file a complaint for a scenario that I am completely removed from outside of simply being informed of its existence.
Back to the phone call. I asked the parent if they made an official complaint to the appropriate, following the protocol that was put in place for such complaints — they had not. I encouraged them, once again, to do so — they refused, thanked me for doing nothing and hung up.
More recently yet, I learned of multiple legitimate complaints about bullying that were brought up by multiple parents, in which all of the parents were informed of what to do in order to file an official complaint, but not a single one followed through — then those same parents complained that nothing was changing.
Parents, please, file the complaint! Take action! Yes, it requires you to do a little work. Yes, the process isn't always the easiest to stick with until the end; but what's more important? I certainly hope the answer is your child's well-being.
Here's the blunt, honest truth. If your child is being legitimately bullied, it is causing emotional damage and trauma for your child that can very easily have a negative effect them throughout their life — not just in this moment. If you aren't willing to file the complaint, if you aren't willing to step up and advocate for your child, you are enabling their bully to keep on doing exactly what they are doing, because you aren't doing anything to stop it. Take action.
If you take action, follow all the steps and do everything correctly, and nothing is done — take it up the ladder. Keep climbing. Write everything down, keep your correspondence on file, record your conversations and meetings. Fight for your child's well-being.
This isn't specific to children or bullying, either. Address the hard things in your own life, too.
We all can complain, but the thing about complaints is that someone has to be willing to do something about it in order for things to change. If you are going to complain, be the one to do something about it; because it isn't fair to expect someone else to do something you aren't willing to do yourself.
Make the complaint. Take the action. Be the start of positive change. It may not be easy. It may, in fact, be frustrating and upsetting, at times — but someone has to do it ... so do it.
That said, I am still here and 100% willing to listen to your stories. I am happy to do so. If you want to share your stories, you can email them to me at heather.kantrud@fergusfallsjournal.com; but remember, you still have to take action — I cannot do that for you.