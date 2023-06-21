I can't help but be baffled at the blind trust that so many parents have in their children. It is in the very nature of children to challenge their parents in order to find their own way in life— how blatant they are about it is really the only question in my mind.
Finding balance as a parent is hard, especially balance with your kids. How much trust to give them, how much freedom ... What I can't understand is why some parents have this staunch belief that "my kid wouldn't do that." I'm here to tell you, that while you may be right in some instances, more often than not, you're wrong.
To be perfectly clear, I'm not saying that kids are all bad— not even close. In fact, I truly feel that most kids are good. Kids, however, will make bad decisions and mistakes, because that's just part of growing up and learning.
I remember being a kid and hearing parents utter that phrase: "My kid wouldn't do that." They believed it, fully; but I had witnessed their kid doing exactly what they were so certain they wouldn't do... multiple times and on multiple occasions. So, yes, your kid will do that!
"She would never smoke! She knows how bad it is for you!"
"My kids don't steal!"
"He's not drinking, he's just going to drive his friends home."
"My son knows how to treat a girl."
"My daughter would never dream of doing that to her boyfriend."
Y'all, I've heard it, I've witnessed it, I've lived it.
The world isn't easy for kids, and pulling the wool over our own eyes and having overly confident trust in them and in our "ability to raise them right" doesn't mean that they are immune to temptation and peer pressure and curiosity. Expect that mistakes will be made, no matter how upstanding and exceptional and "not like everyone else" your child is. You'll be doing yourself a favor.
All that said, our kids grow up. It's part of life. Keeping them isolated and trying to protect them from the world forever just isn't realistic. The older they get, the harder it is to find that balance of how much trust and freedom they should have. Naturally, every child is different, so there is that to take into account, but handing the teenager the reigns life doesn't mean that you don't teach them how to ride first, or correct them if they are riding incorrectly.
Allow me to throw myself under the bus for a moment here. When I was in high school did I smoke cigarettes? Sort of. I tried but I didn't like them at all so every once in a while i would hold a lit cigarette and pretend to smoke it. Did I ever drink alcohol in high school? Three times, none of which were particularly fun or enjoyable. Did I do drugs? No, this one I didn't do. Did I skip school? A class, now and then. Did I lie to my parents? Often, sometimes when it didn't even matter. Did I sneak out? Yes, not often.
I wasn't a bad kid, I was a kid trying to find my way. I was a kid who wanted to make up my mind for myself and not be spoon fed someone else's ideas and decisions for their lives with the expectation that I would adopt them for my own. In fact, the more it was pushed on me, the more resistant I was to it.
There were certainly kids out there who were "better" than I was, and there were kids out there who were "worse" than I was — but we were all trying to find our way.
It isn't easy, and it certainly isn't always fun; but we need to have some positive communication with our kids. We need to teach them, give them the opportunity to succeed or fail, then go back and teach again and again ... We can't just throw in the towel and let them do whatever they want whenever they want, or they could damage themselves and their futures.
Balance ... it's hard.
Heather Kantrud is the general manager and managing editor at Daily Journal Media in Fergus Falls, where she resides with her family.