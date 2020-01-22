One of the things I have always enjoyed about living in Fergus Falls is that no matter where you go, you run into friends. It is problematic if you don’t keep your nose clean and it upsets you when people know your business, but if you behave yourself and have nothing to hide, it’s wonderful to run into friends, either new or old, and make a connection every time you leave the house. In fact, I remember a time years ago when I was feeling lonely and a little blue but having to mail a package, I took myself to the post office, ran into several old friends, had a little conversation, and felt 100% better. People need people, and Fergus Falls does it as well as any town. Today was no exception, as I was shopping at Service Food, I ran into Mary Arntson, and we got to talking about the old days and her father who immigrated in 1925. The granddaughter of a Norwegian immigrant myself, I wanted to hear more. The next thing you know, a story was born…
A young 16-year-old immigrated to the United States with his parents and two brothers. His family came to Fergus Falls because they had connection with the Kielmeyer family in town. For those of you who don’t know, the population of Fergus Falls was predominately of German heritage, with the surrounding farms inhabited by Scandinavians, largely Norwegian. This German/Scandinavian community was a good fit for the immigrant family. Born in Saxony, Germany, in 1909, Karl Darr was a florist’s apprentice and needed work in the field he knew best, the flower industry. He successfully landed a job with Fergus Falls Floral Company, which was located on West Lincoln Avenue. After working a couple years for Fergus Floral, Karl travelled to Chicago for further training. He then moved to Bismarck, North Dakota where he put his education into practice. In 1935, he returned to Fergus Falls to join Paul Fankhanel in his florist business. Together they owned and operated a greenhouse. In 1940, he bought out Mr. Fankhanel and became the sole proprietor. Have you read enough clues? Do you know what business he owned? Do you remember? Mr. Karl Darr, naturalized American citizen, became the proud owner of the Highway Greenhouse on Vernon Avenue. I never knew the history, but I remember the greenhouse, it was located where the Salvation Army currently stands across from Casey’s.
The Darr family was passionate about their business. They grew many of their own flowers inside the greenhouse, including chrysanthemums, geraniums, Easter lilies, and poinsettias. The gladiolas grew outdoors in the yard. In a picture Mary showed me of the store and greenhouse, one could see gorgeous glads growing adjacent to the greenhouse. The storefront boasted the sign “Highway Greenhouse; Say it with Flowers.” When asked if they grew all their own flowers, Mary reported, “No, we had to order some of them from the cities. The tulips came from Holland. The salesman brought me wooden Dutch shoes and a little Dutch outfit.” She went on to say that someone else wore the outfit, she kept the shoes.
The small family business supported two Darr generations. Karl’s parents worked in the business, along with three or four other full time employees. The family lived next door to the greenhouse, effecting a very short commute. When I asked if she worked at the greenhouse, expecting to hear firsthand stories of working with flowers, Mary replied that she spent her days playing in Grotto Park (now called Adams Park) behind their home. Wouldn’t that be the dream of any child to have a huge park in the back yard to run, laugh and play with the neighbors? But I digress. Sally Larson, who lived across the street, worked part time and designed the majority of the small bouquets and corsages. She worked side by side with Agnes (Drews) Darr, Karl’s 1939 bride. Karl designed and created the large basket arrangements like those used for weddings and funerals. In addition to retail sales, the Highway Greenhouse designed, planted and maintained flowers on the county courthouse grounds. They also sold and planted the flowers at Glendalough Game Farm (which became Glendalough State Park) and Oak Grove Cemetery. In fact, Mary’s husband shared that they dated regularly at the cemetery because the dating pair were assigned the job of keeping the cemetery flowers watered. What fun! I think there is a romantic story tucked into that statement. More research…
After 20 years in the floral business, Karl passed away in 1960 and the business was sold. Agnes continued to design floral arrangements for the Elbow Lake greenhouse. Eventually the building was sold to a company most local residents will remember as Bergen’s. Years later when Bergen’s closed, the Salvation Army moved their church and local services to the site. As you drive down East Vernon Avenue take a backward glance at the Salvation Army location and remember the Highway Greenhouse.
Thank you going back with me to learn the story of Karl Darr, the German immigrant who became a successful businessman in town. It was a fascinating story for me, I hope you enjoyed it as well. You never know when a conversation with a friend will become the inspiration for a new story.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.