Well, if you haven’t already done it this weekend may have been the first time that you broke out your shorts for the summer as you enjoyed a three-day weekend. While it wasn’t the best Memorial Day weekend weather-wise, many (I assume) enjoyed a day grilling, hanging out outdoors, visiting with family or just relaxing.
But lets get back to those shorts.
First, I think most of us are happy to throw on a pair of shorts from the year before and know that we still fit in them (glad to say I fall in that category). This either means you are no better/worse than last year. Kind of that middle ground where you wished you put them on and they fell to your ankles but you are glad that you can get your pants together with minimal effort.
This is also a time of year where you can see if your ISA had a great yield. Oh, you wonder what an ISA is? Well, it is your individual shorts account.
This is the same as an IPA (individual pants account, which usually produces dividends in the fall), but only produces its dividends in the late spring/early summer. Some of you may know what I am talking about. I am bringing up the money that you find in your pockets after you finally pull your shorts or pants out of their seasonal hiding place.
This spring, I discovered that in several of my accounts (shorts) I only produced $2. Not the best yield (one year it was a $20) but money is money. I used the $2 to buy a soda the next day at work and it was nice to have some cash.
Sometimes I believe life is like the ISA. While you are busy looking ahead or working toward something in life, there is that talent or idea that you have tucked away. When you finally round back to the idea or talent, it becomes a small enjoyment that you may dive back into or use for awhile before putting it back.
For me, this usually is playing guitar. I own a couple of axes and I don’t usually find the time to pick them up and play. But every now and then I like to grab them, strum a few chords, pluck a few notes and maybe learn a new lick or two. Although I never turned into Eddie Van Halen, Tom Morello or even Billie Joe Armstrong, I can play a few things well and that is good enough for me.
Another aspect that is enjoyable to go back to for me is coaching football. While I wish it was my full-time job, I don’t always get the opportunity to look at football plays, schemes, diagrams, film or other. While I have studied for years to find the style of coaching and the way I want to run my team, I can’t say that I work at it each day. It has ebbs and flows. Sometimes I am reading everything that I can and going to coaching clinics, other times I am focused on family and work.
I think during the pandemic, many of us have fallen back into hobbies that we may have put on the shelf. I know others have even attempted to pick up new ones. My daughter is looking at getting into sewing, while my son is attempting to perfect his best online persona (mostly because the children’s play is not happening this summer). My wife is also looking at picking up some hobbies but she has also told me about several home projects that we have on the docket for the year (oh, goodie...).
I hope that you have been able to find that hobby of yours that provides you relief and fun during this time. We are moving toward normalization, but it is always nice to have that ISA.
Missing baseball
I really miss baseball. There I said it. The pandemic has left me wondering when and if sports will ever return to normal.
Before the pandemic, I had vowed that I would only follow baseball and not watch it. The Houston Astros scandal and lack of punishment had really soured me on the MLB. I had fun watching the Minnesota Twins break the team home-run record last season but still couldn’t get over blatant cheating by teams.
I understand players have cheated in the past, but they have built-in suspensions for that. I also realize that there have been teams trying to get “competitive advantages” for years and they should have been punished or were.
The other day I heard a baseball game on the radio while I was looking for a station with music on it. I clearly knew it wasn’t live, but it was interesting to hear names of the recent past including Glen Perkins, Joe Mauer and Mark Kotsay. While this was not my favorite Twins years, I remember several of these seasons as my fandom took off in 1991 and bloomed in the early 2000s. The last two decades of Twins baseball has been fun to follow.
The real reason I miss baseball has to do with my kids. My son played baseball and will not get that opportunity (at least not with a team) to play and my daughter enjoyed going to games. I was hoping to take both of them to a Twins game this year and experiencing a major league ball game. Well, maybe next season.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
