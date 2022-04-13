I’ve said it once and I certainly will say it again — the sheer amount of rude and unnecessary comments and the way people feel like they can treat others is simply astounding.
Dealing with rude people when in the media is a normal occurrence, but that doesn’t mean that it should be. Feedback can be given constructively and without condescension and snark. Respect should be an expectation, not an exception — but that often isn’t the case.
Social media is the reigning champion of the rude trophy. People are terrible to each other on the vast majority of platforms. It is truly unfortunate to see how poorly human beings can treat one another.
Last weekend, one of my reporters was attending a political event in the county. We recently ordered business cards due to a shortage and they had not arrived yet. One of the nearby candidates was so rude to him, simply because he approached her asking if he could ask her a few questions.
Let’s get something straight here — you are a political candidate, madam. You are at an event for voters to meet candidates with the goal to obtain supporters. Why are you being rude to any single person in attendance? Why are you being rude at all?
My reporter was unable to ask a single question due to this political candidate’s rudeness and, frankly, her disrespect. Is that really the type of person that we want representing the people? Someone who behaves with an air of entitlement in a rude and disrespectful manner? I find it completely unacceptable.
No, I am not going to name names. Everyone needs to make up their own mind about who they will and won’t support based off of personal research and experience, cross referenced with their own personal belief system — that is America.
I am going to hope that the candidate I am referring to reads this and realizes that too many people, myself included, being a good human being means way more than smiling at the right time and reciting the right words.
Please, ma’am, adjust your attitude. Your rude is showing.
Further, what is disconcerting, is the people who are proud of being rude and condescending. Why? Why do you think that is going to do any good whatsoever?
Last week alone, I could tell you one story for each day of people who felt it necessary to be rude. What’s amazing is that some of them even wanted me to do them a favor, but was rude about it.
No — I am not going to feed your entitlement by plastering a smile on my face while you are behaving poorly and handing you a favor. To each of you, please do better — your rude is showing.
Be adults, because you are adults. Show a little respect. It will get you a lot farther in life than being a complainer who approaches situations with a bad attitude.
The thing about respect is that it goes both ways — show respect to gain respect. Don’t behave in a disrespectful manner and demand respect in return — that isn’t a realistic expectation.
We all can do better. We all have our moments where we aren’t necessarily proud of how we approached a situation — learn from them, apologize if necessary and move forward. Dwelling in the past is no way to move into the future.
Overall, be a good human. Be respectful. Keep your rude in check.
Heather Kantrud is the managing editor at Daily Journal Media in Fergus Falls.