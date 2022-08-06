Tom Yuzer enjoyed his years as Daily Journal sports editor and city editor during the 1960s.
Yuzer, who was inducted July 23 into the Fergus Falls Sports Hall of Fame, worked at the Daily Journal office across from the post office on South Mill Street. That location is now occupied by American Federal Bank.
He served as Daily Journal sports editor from 1964 to 1968 and as city editor from 1968 to 1969.
Readers enjoyed Yuzer’s column “View from the Press Box” that appeared two and sometimes three times a week. He covered five school sports conferences and Fergus Falls Junior College athletics.
Later, he started writing a column titled “Enjoying Our Outdoors” to highlight the wide variety of conservation-related opportunities in this area of west central Minnesota. “The outdoors column also satisfied my own love of hunting and fishing,” Yuzer said.
A memorable assignment for Yuzer was covering the Fergus Falls boys basketball one-point win, at home, over the Moorhead Spuds on Dec. 23, 1966, remembered by longtime Otter fans as one of the greatest games in Fergus Falls basketball history.
Other memories for Yuzer include press credentials for the 1965 World Series when the Minnesota Twins played the Los Angeles Dodgers, covering Henning in the 1965 and 1966 State boys Basketball Tournaments when there was a one-class system and following coach Tommy Matthews and FFJC basketball all over Minnesota.
Tom and his wife, Liz, recall the first of their two daughters being born in Fergus Falls. George Wessberg stayed in the Yuzer home in 1968-69 when George’s parents moved to Omaha for a job promotion and George wanted to finish high school as an Otter.
Tom has a long-time connection to the University of Minnesota. He graduated with a BA degree in journalism from the U of M and worked at the U-M Morris campus for one year before coming to Fergus Falls.
After a brief time at Luther College, he spent 20 years at the U-M Waseca campus and then concluded his career at the University of Minnesota Foundation as a major gift officer.
“Two of my weekend warriors at the Daily Journal, taking calls from coaches with scores and highlights, were Bob Drechsel and Tom Hintgen,” Yuzer recalled. “I’m pleased that both of them had full and very successful careers in the journalism profession.”
Adds Drechsel, “Tom Hintgen and I were, to say the least, inexperienced at the time. Tom Yuzer really introduced us to newsroom culture and trusted us to a remarkable degree. After he took over the city editor job, he set us loose choosing sports stories, laying out the sports page, covering high school sports and taking photos. It was a great experience”
The Daily Journal, headed by publisher Charles Underwood, moved from letterpress operations, downtown, to a building on East Channing Avenue, near Pebble Lake Road, (using offset printing) in the spring of 1972.
The Yuzers currently reside in the Twin Cities.
Remembering two sports icons
We lost two icons from the world of sports in recent days, namely Bill Russell and Vin Scully.
Russell was a star center for the NBA Boston Celtics, leading his team to 11 NBA titles in the 1950s and 1960s. He played classic games against another star center, Philadelphia’s Wilt Chamberlain.
Fans were amazed at the play of Russell on both offense and defense. He was 88 when he died.
Scully was a play-by-play man for Dodgers baseball, first in Brooklyn and later after the team moved to Los Angeles in the late 1950s. He began work in sports radio in 1950 and was part time in Dodgers play by play, in recent years, until 2016.
Baseball fans in Minnesota remember Scully calling play by play on TV when the Los Angeles Dodgers played the Minnesota Twins in the 1965 World Series. Scully was 94 when he died.